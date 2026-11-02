Politics

Top legislator asks for harnessing people’s power to curb crime

The top legislator stressed that to curb drug-related offences and other crimes, it is vital to leverage the collective strength of the entire people, describing every citizen as a soldier, every family as a battleground, and every locality as a fortress.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at the eighth session of the NA Standing Committee on November 2, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at the eighth session of the NA Standing Committee on November 2, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its eighth session on November 2, with the investment policy for the national target programme on crime prevention and control for the 2026–2035 period among issues high on the agenda.

According to the Government’s proposal, the programme will run from 2026 to the end of 2035, with a total budget estimated at over 45,3 trillion VND (nearly 1.76 billion USD) for the 2026–2030 phase and approximately 18,15 trillion VND for 2031–2035.

By 2030, the country aims to reduce the number of drug addicts and illicit drug users annually, striving for at least 50% of communes, wards, and special zones nationwide to be drug-free. The programme also targets a 100% detection and clearance rate for complex drug hotspots, high-risk areas, retail drug points, and illegally cultivated plants containing narcotic substances.

It looks to guarantee facilities and maintenance of treatment for at least 50,000 opioid-dependent individuals, with over 90% of drug addicts, illegal drug users, and those undergoing or completing drug rehabilitation receiving medical and psychological counselling, support, and intervention.

By 2035, key targets include ensuring that 100% of major press agencies feature dedicated pages or columns on crime prevention and control; over 95% of the population receives crime prevention information; and 100% of school students and 90% of university students undergo legal education and crime prevention training.

Preventive measures will be enhanced to achieve a sustainable reduction in crime, aiming for an annual reduction of over 10% in social order offences.

Phan Chi Hieu, Chairman of the NA Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs, stated that the committee basically agrees on the necessity of establishing the programme.

He suggested that the drafting body continue reviewing and cross-referencing tasks that overlap with other national target programmes to clarify the scope, target groups, geographic areas, deliverables, and funding sources.

On this basis, suitable integration options should be studied to ensure no duplication of tasks and funding, thereby maximising resource efficiency in achieving the programme's objectives, Hieu said.

Voicing support for the programme, NA President Tran Thanh Man noted that it aligns with the Politburo-issued orientations and central authorities’ resolutions on socio-economic development for 2026–2030. Accordingly, alongside socio-economic development tasks, focus must be placed on the crime fight, particularly drug-related offences and other crimes, to create a stable and safe environment for development.

The most critical issue is effective implementation to yield tangible results and ensure invested resources are utilised efficiently to curb crime across all fronts, he emphasised, asking ministries, sectors, and localities to promptly formulate specific implementation plans with clear targets, roadmaps, and solutions tailored to local conditions.

The top legislator stressed that to curb drug-related offences and other crimes, it is vital to leverage the collective strength of the entire people, describing every citizen as a soldier, every family as a battleground, and every locality as a fortress.

At the meeting, deputies also commented on the investment policies for three expressway projects, namely Bao Ha–Lai Chau (Bao Ha–Tan Phong section), Quang Ngai–Kon Tum, and Moc Chau–Son La–Dien Bien (Son La section).

The projects aim to remove infrastructure bottlenecks, bolster inter-regional connectivity, expand development space, improve living standards, especially for ethnic minority groups, and ensure national defence and security safeguarding.

The committee agreed to submit the draft resolution on the investment policies for the three expressway projects to the NA for consideration at the ongoing second session.

Later, participants deliberated on special mechanisms and policies for tourism development./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #National Assembly #NA Standing Committee #national target programme #crime prevention and control
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