Politics

CPV delegation pays working visit to China

The two sides discussed measures to further enhance the effectiveness of cooperation, focusing on increasing delegation exchanges, strengthening training and capacity-building for officials, establishing regular research coordination channels, and organising thematic seminars and online discussions.

At the meeting between Nguyen Thanh Nghi, member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, and head of the committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy and Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, in Beijing on November 2. (Photo: VNA)
At the meeting between Nguyen Thanh Nghi, member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, and head of the committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy and Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, in Beijing on November 2. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Nguyen Thanh Nghi, member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, and head of the committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy, is paying a working visit to China from November 1 to 5.

On November 2, Nghi met with Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Nghi also held talks with He Lifeng, member of the Political Bureau, Vice Premier, and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs; and had a working session with Lu Hao, member of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Development Research Centre of the State Council of China.

At the meetings, Nghi conveyed regards from General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam and other key Vietnamese leaders to Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and other high-ranking Chinese leaders.

He congratulated China on its tremendous and comprehensive development achievements and the success of the fifth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, held from October 26–29, describing it as an important theoretical preparation for the CPC’s 21st National Congress.

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Nguyen Thanh Nghi (left), member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, and head of the committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy and He Lifeng, member of the Political Bureau, Vice Premier, and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs of China (Photo: VNA)

The official expressed confidence that China would successfully implement the Resolution of the 20th National Congress of the CPC, successfully convene the 21st National Congress, and achieve its goal of building China into a modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful.

Nghi briefed the Chinese side on the implementation of the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and Vietnam’s socio-economic development, as well as several key policies and orientations adopted at the fourth plenum of the Party Central Committee.

Highlighting the long-standing friendship between Vietnam and China and Vietnam’s policy of giving top priority to developing ties with China, he affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State stand ready to work with their Chinese counterparts to further strengthen political trust, enhance strategic connectivity, elevate substantive cooperation and support each other in their respective development processes.

The Chinese leaders congratulated Vietnam on its major development achievements and the success of the fourth plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee. They expressed support for Vietnam, under the leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary and President Lam, in successfully implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and achieving its two centenary goals.

Appreciating the significance of the visit, which followed a series of exchanges and meetings between the two countries’ high-ranking leaders, the Chinese leaders affirmed that China always regards relations with Vietnam as a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy and supports Vietnam in playing a greater international role.

China will work with Vietnam to continuously advance the building of the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, they affirmed.

The two sides spoke highly of the positive and comprehensive progress in Vietnam-China relations and agreed to strengthen the leadership and guidance of the two Parties over ministries, sectors, agencies and localities in both countries.

They also agreed to continue translating high-level common perceptions into concrete action, particularly the outcomes of the recent state visit to China by General Secretary and President Lam; maintain regular high-level exchanges; proactively review and resolutely expedite the implementation of measures to make practical cooperation increasingly effective and substantive; further promote people-to-people exchanges; and properly manage and settle differences to jointly maintain peace and stability in the region.

Nghi proposed that the two sides synchronously implement measures and policies to foster more balanced and sustainable bilateral trade, particularly by facilitating deeper access for Vietnamese goods to the Chinese market.

He also called for stronger connectivity through synchronised, modern and multimodal infrastructure, particularly by accelerating the development of railway links between the two countries and international rail transport services; greater focus on high-quality investment cooperation and power connectivity; more significant breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and high-quality human resource training; further measures to deliver positive results in tourism cooperation in connection with the 2026–2027 Vietnam-China Year of Tourism Cooperation; and the early establishment of a Committee for Cooperation in Education and Training.

The Chinese leaders called on the two sides to effectively implement high-level Party-to-Party exchange mechanisms and cooperation plans between the two Parties, while enhancing the effectiveness of theoretical exchanges and cadre training.

They also proposed making better use of the diplomatic, defence and public security dialogue mechanisms and the Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation; further strengthening strategic development connectivity between the two countries; promoting railway links; and stepping up cooperation in trade, investment, smart border gates, cross-border economic cooperation zones, science and technology, the digital economy and the green economy.

China welcomed Vietnam’s participation in its ‘Big Market for All: Export to China’ initiative. It also expressed readiness to further increase imports of Vietnamese agricultural products and support capable Chinese enterprises in expanding investment in Vietnam.

The two sides agreed to continue implementing people-to-people exchange programmes, including the Red Journey, effectively organise the Year of Tourism Cooperation between the two countries, and expand cooperation in education, culture and local-level exchanges.

The two sides spoke highly of the cooperation between the Vietnamese Commission for Policy and Strategy and the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs and the Development Research Centre of the State Council of China.

They discussed measures to further enhance the effectiveness of cooperation, focusing on increasing delegation exchanges, strengthening training and capacity-building for officials, establishing regular research coordination channels, and organising thematic seminars and online discussions. These activities would facilitate the timely sharing of theoretical and practical achievements, particularly experience in providing strategic policy advice on development planning for the two Parties and countries.

Earlier, on November 1, Nghi and the delegation met with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in China.

In the following days, the delegation is scheduled to visit Zhejiang province./.


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