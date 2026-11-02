Foreign Minister welcomes Indian National Security Advisor

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always attaches importance to its traditional friendship with India, viewing the country not only as one of its leading important partners but also a sincere and close friend that has supported Vietnam throughout its struggle for national independence and construction, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.

During a reception for National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval in Hanoi on November 2, Trung said the upgrade of Vietnam–India ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is a key milestone that signals high political trust, converging interests and a shared vision, and sets the base for deeper and more substantive cooperation in the new period.

Doval, in reply, said India values ties with Vietnam and praised Vietnam’s development gains and rising global standing.

He called Vietnam an important partner in India’s policy toward the region, especially as global and regional conditions shift quickly and become more complex. He said the two countries share many strategic interests, adding that he hopes they will enhance connectivity and coordination in bilateral, regional and international issues.

Discussing key cooperation areas, the two sides agreed to maintain high-level delegation exchanges and follow the agreements and outcomes from recent high-level visits, especially General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to India in May 2026 and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s India visit for the BRICS Summit and bilateral activities in September 2026.

They will also work together to prepare for the 55th anniversary of Vietnam–India diplomatic ties in 2027.

On economy, trade and investment, both sides welcomed positive bilateral trade growth and agreed to keep tapping market potential toward a 25 billion USD trade target.

Doval said cooperation room remains large and should expand, especially in energy, infrastructure and technology. He encouraged stronger business links, more investment and supply chain diversification.

The two sides vowed to push science, technology and innovation cooperation, particularly in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, strategic technology, peaceful nuclear energy and quality workforce training.

Host and guest discussed emerging international and regional issues and their impact on energy security, supply chains and international maritime safety. They pledged to step up consultation, information sharing and coordinated responses to emerging situations, maintain maritime security and safety, and propel cooperation to make the two economies more resilient and protect each country’s legitimate interests.

Vietnam and India also vowed to keep coordinating closely at global and regional forums and build an open regional order that upholds multilateralism, international law and a rules-based order.

Doval affirmed that India values ASEAN centrality and stays ready to support ASEAN in building capacity to respond to new developments.

Their discussions helped consolidate political trust and push the Vietnam–India Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership toward deeper and more substantive progress for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world./.