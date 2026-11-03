Politics

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up parliamentary cooperation, people-to-people exchanges

Ha Thi Nga, member of the Party Central Committee and Vice President and Secretary-General of the VFF Central Committee, expressed her wish for the VFF and its counterpart bodies under the Czech Chamber of Deputies to step up exchanges of experience in legislative work, receiving and addressing voters’ petitions, supervision and social governance.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Prague (VNA) – Vietnam and the Czech Republic will strengthen exchanges of experience and promote cooperation between their parliamentary bodies and Fatherland Front organisations, helping consolidate the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The issue was discussed at a meeting on November 2 between Czech Chamber of Deputies Deputy Speaker Patrik Nacher and a delegation from the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF), led by Ha Thi Nga, member of the Party Central Committee and Vice President and Secretary-General of the VFF Central Committee.

At the meeting, Nacher said bilateral trade reached 5.2 billion USD in 2025 and is expected to approach 7 billion USD in 2026. He spoke highly of the role played by the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic, with around 39,000 people officially recognised as members of the country’s ethnic minority community. The participation of Vietnamese representatives in the Council for National Minorities, together with cultural and sporting activities, has helped strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries.

For her part, Nga highlighted the positive development of Vietnam-Czech Republic relations since the two countries upgraded their ties to a strategic partnership in 2025. She expressed her wish for the VFF and its counterpart bodies under the Czech Chamber of Deputies to step up exchanges of experience in legislative work, receiving and addressing voters’ petitions, supervision and social governance. She also proposed organising thematic seminars and exchanges, either in person or online.

Regarding the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic, Nga called on the Czech Parliament and Government to continue creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese people to settle, work and integrate into local society. She also proposed considering the reinstatement of quotas for Vietnamese workers, facilitating visa procedures and promoting air connectivity to boost people-to-people exchanges, tourism and economic cooperation.

Responding to these proposals, Czech Chamber of Deputies member Denis Doksanský said lawmakers would consider ways to promote the reopening of quotas for Vietnamese workers. Regarding students, the Chamber’s Foreign Affairs Committee would work with the ministries of the interior and education to consider increasing the number of Vietnamese students coming to study in the Czech Republic. He affirmed that the Czech Republic wished to expand cooperation with Vietnam, viewing the country as an important bridge to the Asian region.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam called on the host authorities to continue supporting the Vietnamese community and facilitating its members’ efforts to settle, work and integrate, particularly those who do not yet hold Czech citizenship and mainly reside in the country on a long-term basis.

The ambassador also proposed that the Czech side consider changing the designated use of an agricultural plot jointly owned by Saparia Trading Joint Stock Company and the Vietnam Buddhist Shangha to allow the construction of a Vietnam Cultural Centre in the Czech Republic, incorporating facilities for religious activities to meet the community’s cultural and spiritual needs. He further suggested studying visa exemptions for holders of Vietnamese official passports to facilitate delegation exchanges.

According to the ambassador, the Vietnamese Embassy plans to meet with the Czech Ministry of the Interior on November 11 to discuss visa-related issues.

The proposals come as Prime Minister Andrej Babis is expected to visit Vietnam in early December 2026, while Chamber of Deputies Speaker Tomio Okamura is scheduled to make a private visit in January 2027./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Vietnam - Czech Republic relations #Vietnam Fatherland Front #Czech Republic #parliamentary cooperation #people-to-people exchanges Czech Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung (right) and Czech Deputy Justice Minister Adam Šimice (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Czech Republic enhance law enforcement cooperation

To deepen cooperation, Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung proposed regular exchanges of delegations and experience in combating organised and transnational crime, drug-related offences, money laundering, high-tech crime and environmental crime.

President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic Tomio Okamura (standing) in the meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community, businesses and traders. (Photo: VNA)

Czech lower house speaker visits Vietnamese community in Prague

President of the Chamber of Deputies Okamura praised the community’s integration and contributions to Czech society, noting that its hard work, strong work ethic, emphasis on education and responsibility to family have helped it establish a positive standing in the country.

See more

President of the Lao NA Sonexay Siphandone (right) presents a souvenir to the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association (VLFA) at the meeting in Hanoi on November 2, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top Lao legislator backs friendship activities ahead of 2027 milestones

Lao NA Sonexay Siphandone, who is on official Vietnam visit, urged the Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam friendship associations to keep coordinating closely and step up messaging on the two countries’ great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion, especially around the treaty’s 50th anniversary.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at the eighth session of the NA Standing Committee on November 2, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top legislator asks for harnessing people’s power to curb crime

The top legislator stressed that to curb drug-related offences and other crimes, it is vital to leverage the collective strength of the entire people, describing every citizen as a soldier, every family as a battleground, and every locality as a fortress.

At the meeting between Nguyen Thanh Nghi, member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, and head of the committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy and Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, in Beijing on November 2. (Photo: VNA)

CPV delegation pays working visit to China

The two sides discussed measures to further enhance the effectiveness of cooperation, focusing on increasing delegation exchanges, strengthening training and capacity-building for officials, establishing regular research coordination channels, and organising thematic seminars and online discussions.

Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang welcomes Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India promote law enforcement cooperation

The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security called on India’s National Security Council to continue urging Indian law enforcement agencies to negotiate and sign cooperation documents with the ministry, including a draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in personnel training and capacity building and a draft agreement on cooperation in combating transnational crime between the Vietnamese ministry and the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs.

President of the Lao National Assembly Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse, Vandara Siphandone, arrive at Noi Bai International Airport on November 2, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Lao NA President begins official visit to Vietnam

In an interview on the visit and bilateral cooperation, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam said that, from a strategic perspective, the visit is important in further translating the concept of “strategic cohesion” into concrete action and making it a guiding principle underpinning Vietnam-Laos relations.

Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan addresses a discussion on the bill during the 16th National Assembly’s second session November 2 (Photo: VNA)

FDI attraction requires outcome-based support policies: minister

According to the minister, the draft law is being revised against the backdrop of projected total social investment demand for 2026-2030 being 2.21 times that of the 2021-2025 period. Disbursed foreign direct investment (FDI) alone needs to reach an average of 30-40 billion USD annually, six to seven times the level recorded in the previous period.

At the 7th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee to review 35 draft laws, resolutions at 8th session

In addition, the Standing Committee is expected to consider and adopt five draft resolutions concerning the allocation of inspection-related recovered funds to strengthen inspection agencies; the functions and organisational structure of the National Assembly's Council of Ethnic Affairs and committees; salary and allowance scales for State officials and judicial personnel; policies and working conditions for People's Council deputies; and approval of the National Assembly's Digital Architecture Framework version 2.0.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) and President of the Lao National Assembly Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on April 16, 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Lao legislatures strengthen strategic ties

The official visit by Lao National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse will provide an opportunity for the two sides to discuss strategic measures to further deepen bilateral relations in the next phase. The visit will also reaffirm their determination to develop the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos in a more substantive and sustainable manner, for the benefit of the two countries' people.

US Coast Guard cutter USCGC Bertholf (WMSL-750) docks at Saigon Gateway Port in Ho Chi Minh City on November 1 (Photo: znews.vn)

US Coast Guard cutter visits Ho Chi Minh City

While in Ho Chi Minh City, the commanding officer and crew of USCGC Bertholf will pay courtesy calls on the city’s leaders and the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, take part in diplomatic engagement activities and professional exchanges on maritime operations, and participate in friendly sports competitions with officers and personnel of Coast Guard Region 3.