Politics

☀️ Morning digest on November 3

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on November 3

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its eighth session on November 2, with the investment policy for the national target programme on crime prevention and control for the 2026–2035 period among issues high on the agenda.

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President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at the eighth session of the NA Standing Committee on November 2, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

According to the Government’s proposal, the programme will run from 2026 to the end of 2035, with a total budget estimated at over 45,3 trillion VND (nearly 1.76 billion USD) for the 2026–2030 phase and approximately 18,15 trillion VND for 2031–2035. Read full story

- President of the Lao National Assembly Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse, Vandara Siphandone, arrived in Hanoi, beginning their official visit to Vietnam from November 2 – 5, at the invitation of Vietnam’s National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse.

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President of the Lao National Assembly Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse, Vandara Siphandone, arrive at Noi Bai International Airport on November 2, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

They were welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport by NA Vice President Nguyen Doan Anh; Sen. Lieut. Gen. Le Tan Toi, Chairman of the NA’s Committee on National Defence, Security, and Foreign Affairs; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Hoang Long.

- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs and President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association (VLFA) Nguyen Dac Vinh paid a courtesy call to President of the Lao NA Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on November 2.

Sonexay, who is on official Vietnam visit, welcomed the steady growth of bilateral friendly and cooperative ties and flagged the importance of 2027, when the two countries mark 65 years of diplomatic ties (September 5) and 50 years since signing the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (July 18). He urged the Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam friendship associations to keep coordinating closely and step up messaging on the two countries’ great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion, especially around the treaty’s 50th anniversary. Read full story


- The 2026 Vietnam–EU Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum, themed “Shaping the future green economy and new value chains”, will take place in Hanoi on the afternoon of November 4, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The year 2026 marks a new chapter in Vietnam–EU relations, with the two sides having upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This provides an important foundation for expanding economic, trade and investment cooperation, while promoting deeper, more substantive and effective collaboration across various fields, the ministry said. Read full story

- Vietnam always attaches importance to its traditional friendship with India, viewing the country not only as one of its leading important partners but also a sincere and close friend that has supported Vietnam throughout its struggle for national independence and construction, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.

During a reception for National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval in Hanoi on November 2, Trung said the upgrade of Vietnam–India ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is a key milestone that signals high political trust, converging interests and a shared vision, and sets the base for deeper and more substantive cooperation in the new period. Read full story

- Hai Phong seaports handled 182.4 million tonnes of cargo in the first 10 months of 2026, up 12.11% from a year earlier, completing 76.6% of the annual plan and giving the city’s port services room to run the year-end stretch.

The figure points to a solid recovery in export-import and maritime trade. Key terminals are turning ships faster as service processes are optimised and technology is applied to warehouse and yard management. Cargo is moving steadily through northern Vietnam’s sea gateway, supporting port operators’ schedules and underscoring Hai Phong’s pull for major international routes. Read full story

- Hanoi will host 11 cultural, artistic and academic events from November 5 to 15 to mark the 950th anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam (1076–2026), Vietnam’s first national university.

The programme will feature exhibitions, heritage experiences, artistic performances and a national scientific conference, celebrating Vietnam’s traditions of learning, respect for teachers and nurturing talent. Read full story

- Vietnam is increasingly becoming an attractive destination for Chinese tourists thanks to its natural landscapes, distinctive cuisine, reasonable costs and convenient geographical location, according to Chinese travel businesses.

Notably, travel trends are shifting from large group tours towards smaller groups, independent travel and tailor-made programmes that prioritise quality and personalised experiences./. Read full story

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President of the Lao NA Sonexay Siphandone (right) presents a souvenir to the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association (VLFA) at the meeting in Hanoi on November 2, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top Lao legislator backs friendship activities ahead of 2027 milestones

Lao NA Sonexay Siphandone, who is on official Vietnam visit, urged the Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam friendship associations to keep coordinating closely and step up messaging on the two countries’ great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion, especially around the treaty’s 50th anniversary.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at the eighth session of the NA Standing Committee on November 2, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top legislator asks for harnessing people’s power to curb crime

The top legislator stressed that to curb drug-related offences and other crimes, it is vital to leverage the collective strength of the entire people, describing every citizen as a soldier, every family as a battleground, and every locality as a fortress.

At the meeting between Nguyen Thanh Nghi, member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, and head of the committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy and Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, in Beijing on November 2. (Photo: VNA)

CPV delegation pays working visit to China

The two sides discussed measures to further enhance the effectiveness of cooperation, focusing on increasing delegation exchanges, strengthening training and capacity-building for officials, establishing regular research coordination channels, and organising thematic seminars and online discussions.

Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang welcomes Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India promote law enforcement cooperation

The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security called on India’s National Security Council to continue urging Indian law enforcement agencies to negotiate and sign cooperation documents with the ministry, including a draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in personnel training and capacity building and a draft agreement on cooperation in combating transnational crime between the Vietnamese ministry and the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs.

President of the Lao National Assembly Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse, Vandara Siphandone, arrive at Noi Bai International Airport on November 2, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Lao NA President begins official visit to Vietnam

In an interview on the visit and bilateral cooperation, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam said that, from a strategic perspective, the visit is important in further translating the concept of “strategic cohesion” into concrete action and making it a guiding principle underpinning Vietnam-Laos relations.

Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan addresses a discussion on the bill during the 16th National Assembly’s second session November 2 (Photo: VNA)

FDI attraction requires outcome-based support policies: minister

According to the minister, the draft law is being revised against the backdrop of projected total social investment demand for 2026-2030 being 2.21 times that of the 2021-2025 period. Disbursed foreign direct investment (FDI) alone needs to reach an average of 30-40 billion USD annually, six to seven times the level recorded in the previous period.

At the 7th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee to review 35 draft laws, resolutions at 8th session

In addition, the Standing Committee is expected to consider and adopt five draft resolutions concerning the allocation of inspection-related recovered funds to strengthen inspection agencies; the functions and organisational structure of the National Assembly's Council of Ethnic Affairs and committees; salary and allowance scales for State officials and judicial personnel; policies and working conditions for People's Council deputies; and approval of the National Assembly's Digital Architecture Framework version 2.0.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) and President of the Lao National Assembly Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on April 16, 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Lao legislatures strengthen strategic ties

The official visit by Lao National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse will provide an opportunity for the two sides to discuss strategic measures to further deepen bilateral relations in the next phase. The visit will also reaffirm their determination to develop the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos in a more substantive and sustainable manner, for the benefit of the two countries' people.

US Coast Guard cutter USCGC Bertholf (WMSL-750) docks at Saigon Gateway Port in Ho Chi Minh City on November 1 (Photo: znews.vn)

US Coast Guard cutter visits Ho Chi Minh City

While in Ho Chi Minh City, the commanding officer and crew of USCGC Bertholf will pay courtesy calls on the city’s leaders and the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, take part in diplomatic engagement activities and professional exchanges on maritime operations, and participate in friendly sports competitions with officers and personnel of Coast Guard Region 3.