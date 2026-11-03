☀️ Morning digest on November 3

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its eighth session on November 2, with the investment policy for the national target programme on crime prevention and control for the 2026–2035 period among issues high on the agenda.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at the eighth session of the NA Standing Committee on November 2, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

According to the Government’s proposal, the programme will run from 2026 to the end of 2035, with a total budget estimated at over 45,3 trillion VND (nearly 1.76 billion USD) for the 2026–2030 phase and approximately 18,15 trillion VND for 2031–2035. Read full story



- President of the Lao National Assembly Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse, Vandara Siphandone, arrived in Hanoi, beginning their official visit to Vietnam from November 2 – 5, at the invitation of Vietnam’s National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse.

President of the Lao National Assembly Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse, Vandara Siphandone, arrive at Noi Bai International Airport on November 2, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

They were welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport by NA Vice President Nguyen Doan Anh; Sen. Lieut. Gen. Le Tan Toi, Chairman of the NA’s Committee on National Defence, Security, and Foreign Affairs; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Hoang Long.



- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs and President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association (VLFA) Nguyen Dac Vinh paid a courtesy call to President of the Lao NA Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on November 2.



Sonexay, who is on official Vietnam visit, welcomed the steady growth of bilateral friendly and cooperative ties and flagged the importance of 2027, when the two countries mark 65 years of diplomatic ties (September 5) and 50 years since signing the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (July 18). He urged the Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam friendship associations to keep coordinating closely and step up messaging on the two countries’ great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion, especially around the treaty’s 50th anniversary. Read full story



- The 2026 Vietnam–EU Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum, themed “Shaping the future green economy and new value chains”, will take place in Hanoi on the afternoon of November 4, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.



The year 2026 marks a new chapter in Vietnam–EU relations, with the two sides having upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This provides an important foundation for expanding economic, trade and investment cooperation, while promoting deeper, more substantive and effective collaboration across various fields, the ministry said. Read full story



- Vietnam always attaches importance to its traditional friendship with India, viewing the country not only as one of its leading important partners but also a sincere and close friend that has supported Vietnam throughout its struggle for national independence and construction, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung.



During a reception for National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval in Hanoi on November 2, Trung said the upgrade of Vietnam–India ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is a key milestone that signals high political trust, converging interests and a shared vision, and sets the base for deeper and more substantive cooperation in the new period. Read full story



- Hai Phong seaports handled 182.4 million tonnes of cargo in the first 10 months of 2026, up 12.11% from a year earlier, completing 76.6% of the annual plan and giving the city’s port services room to run the year-end stretch.



The figure points to a solid recovery in export-import and maritime trade. Key terminals are turning ships faster as service processes are optimised and technology is applied to warehouse and yard management. Cargo is moving steadily through northern Vietnam’s sea gateway, supporting port operators’ schedules and underscoring Hai Phong’s pull for major international routes. Read full story



- Hanoi will host 11 cultural, artistic and academic events from November 5 to 15 to mark the 950th anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam (1076–2026), Vietnam’s first national university.



The programme will feature exhibitions, heritage experiences, artistic performances and a national scientific conference, celebrating Vietnam’s traditions of learning, respect for teachers and nurturing talent. Read full story



- Vietnam is increasingly becoming an attractive destination for Chinese tourists thanks to its natural landscapes, distinctive cuisine, reasonable costs and convenient geographical location, according to Chinese travel businesses.



Notably, travel trends are shifting from large group tours towards smaller groups, independent travel and tailor-made programmes that prioritise quality and personalised experiences./. Read full story