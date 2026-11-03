Vietnam attracts Chinese tourists with local experiences

Beijing (VNA) – Vietnam is increasingly becoming an attractive destination for Chinese tourists thanks to its natural landscapes, distinctive cuisine, reasonable costs and convenient geographical location, according to Chinese travel businesses.



Notably, travel trends are shifting from large group tours towards smaller groups, independent travel and tailor-made programmes that prioritise quality and personalised experiences.



Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Beijing about market prospects, Liu Huiting, Commercial Director of GlobalTIX, said Vietnam has attracted growing interest among Chinese tourists since the COVID-19 pandemic. She described China’s visa exemption policy for Vietnamese citizens, effective from August 20, as a positive development expected to further promote tourism exchanges between the two countries and facilitate travel by Vietnamese visitors to China.



To attract more Chinese tourists, Vietnamese tourism businesses should strengthen promotion on popular Chinese social media platforms such as Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and Xiaohongshu. These platforms play an influential role in inspiring travel, introducing destinations and shaping holiday choices, particularly among young people, she said.



Beyond familiar attractions, Vietnam has many tourism products and experiences that remain relatively unexplored by Chinese visitors. Liu noted that tourists are increasingly interested in authentic local experiences, seeking to discover local lifestyles and cultures rather than simply visiting famous landmarks and taking photographs. While first-time visitors often focus on well-known destinations, those returning to Vietnam tend to look for new, less familiar and more immersive activities.



GlobalTIX expects the number of Chinese visitors to Vietnam to continue rising during major holiday periods, particularly China's National Day holiday in October and the Lunar New Year holiday. The country's appeal is being strengthened by a combination of novelty, affordable travel costs and convenient transport links, she said.



From the perspective of travel operators, He Jinning, General Director of Kanghui Bohai International Travel Company and founder of the Old Ha Noi Kitchen restaurant, said the Chinese tourist market is undergoing significant changes in both visitor profiles and tour arrangements.



Whereas large group tours once focused mainly on visitor numbers, the market is now moving towards smaller groups, high-quality tours, independent travel and customised itineraries. Tourists are paying less attention to the number of destinations covered or the size of their groups, and more to service quality, the value of experiences and personalisation.



Young Chinese travellers increasingly organise their own trips, choose flexible transport options and favour major cities and coastal destinations such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang. More convenient transport connections and border-crossing procedures are also encouraging independent travel, He said.



She forecast that Vietnam will remain a popular choice for Chinese tourists during extended holidays. Ha Long Bay, Hanoi, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc and Ho Chi Minh City are among the destinations likely to attract considerable interest during China's National Day holiday and subsequent breaks.



She also recommended that Vietnam simplify and shorten immigration procedures and improve visitor services. Tourist attractions, hotels and other facilities should provide more signs, announcements and guidance in Chinese, as not all Chinese visitors speak Vietnamese or English. Such improvements will make it easier for tourists to travel, visit attractions and access services./.



VNA