Da Nang attracts investment in industrial park infrastructure development

Da Nang (VNA) – Da Nang recorded strong growth in both domestic and foreign investment attraction in the first 10 months of 2026, with additional capital flowing into existing projects and newly registered investment concentrated in several key sectors and large-scale projects.

According to the Da Nang Statistics Office, domestic investment capital newly registered and added to existing projects totalled 195.6 trillion VND (7.45 billion USD), up 52.4% year-on-year.

The city licensed 78 new domestic projects with combined registered capital of nearly 102 trillion VND, up 4% in project numbers but down 4.5% in investment value. Meanwhile, 31 existing projects registered additional capital of nearly 94 trillion VND, up 333.1%. Sixteen projects ceased operations, with total registered capital exceeding 1.6 trillion VND.

Notably, additional investment in existing domestic projects increased by 72 trillion VND year-on-year, offsetting a 4.8 trillion VND decline in newly registered capital and driving overall growth. Additional capital accounted for 48% of total newly registered and increased investment, compared with 16.9% in the same period last year.

This indicates that the increase in domestic registered investment during the period was primarily driven by capital expansion in existing projects.

In terms of sectoral distribution, real estate business led newly registered domestic investment with around 74.2 trillion VND, accounting for 72.8% of the total. Construction followed with nearly 14.9 trillion VND, or 14.6%, while electricity, gas, hot water, steam and air conditioning supply attracted nearly 4.3 trillion VND, or 4.2%.

Registered investment was concentrated in urban and housing development, industrial park infrastructure, functional zones within the Free Trade Zone, and aviation and energy infrastructure projects.

Foreign investment attraction also gained momentum. In October alone, newly registered and adjusted foreign investment, together with capital contributions and share purchases, reached 117.3 million USD, up 166.9% year-on-year.

The city licensed 19 new foreign-invested projects worth 106.2 million USD, down 5% in number but up 507.3% in value. The sharp increase was largely attributable to the 105-million-USD WHA Da Nang Industrial Park infrastructure development and operation project, which accounted for approximately 98.9% of newly registered foreign investment that month.

In addition, four existing foreign-invested projects registered capital increases totalling around 0.1 million USD, while six transactions involving capital contributions and share purchases were valued at more than 11 million USD. The latter fell 25% in number and 58.2% in value year-on-year.

Meanwhile, nine foreign-invested projects ceased operations, up 350%, with total registered capital of around 2.9 million USD, a 750% increase.

Cumulatively, foreign investment newly registered and adjusted, together with capital contributions and share purchases, reached 803.9 million USD in the first 10 months, up 147.2% year-on-year.

Of the total, 130 new projects received licences with combined registered capital of 629.6 million USD, up 17.1% in number and 233.2% in value. Newly registered capital accounted for 78.3% of total foreign investment and contributed 92% of its overall growth, increasing by 440.7 million USD compared with the same period last year.

Tran Van Vu, head of the Da Nang Statistics Office, said foreign investment in new projects was heavily concentrated in real estate business, which attracted approximately 435.7 million USD, or 69.2% of the total, and processing and manufacturing, which received 177.6 million USD, or 28.2%. Together, the two sectors accounted for 97.4% of newly registered foreign investment.

Within the real estate sector, investment mainly targeted industrial park infrastructure development and operation, as well as shopping centres. Notable projects included VSIP Da Nang and WHA Da Nang industrial park infrastructure projects, and the AEON MALL Da Nang Hoa Xuan shopping centre.

Additional capital injected into existing foreign-invested projects also increased, with 49 projects registering capital adjustments, up 36.1% year-on-year. Additional investment reached 138.8 million USD, up 94.2%.

There were also 41 transactions involving capital contributions and share purchases worth 35.5 million USD, up 20.6% in number but down 45.2% in value. During the period, 27 foreign-invested projects ceased operations, with total registered capital of 136.5 million USD, down 3.6% in number but up 17.2% in value./.