Resolution sets general objectives for Party building, rectification

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Resolution targets stronger Party, political system (Part 3 - Final)
On behalf of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, General Secretary and President To Lam signed Resolution No. 31-NQ/TW, dated October 15, 2026, adopted at the fourth meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, on intensifying building and rectification towards a clean, strong and comprehensive Party and political system capable of meeting the country’s development requirements in the new era.
Resolution targets stronger Party, political system (Part 2)
On behalf of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, General Secretary and President To Lam signed Resolution No. 31-NQ/TW, dated October 15, 2026, adopted at the fourth meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, on intensifying building and rectification towards a clean, strong and comprehensive Party and political system capable of meeting the country’s development requirements in the new era.
Resolution targets stronger Party, political system (Part 1)
On behalf of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, General Secretary and President To Lam signed Resolution No. 31-NQ/TW, dated October 15, 2026, adopted at the fourth meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, on intensifying building and rectification towards a clean, strong and comprehensive Party and political system capable of meeting the country’s development requirements in the new era.
Vietnam receives Government Leadership Award 2026
At the opening of the Ministerial Roundtable on Digital and Artificial Intelligence, held in Quang Ninh city on October 28 as part of Vietnam International Digital Week 2026 (VIDW 2026), the Ministry of Science and Technology received the 2026 GSMA Government Leadership Award on behalf of the Vietnamese Government.
Vietnam International Digital Week 2026 advances AI, digital cooperation
Vietnam International Digital Week 2026, held in Quang Ninh from October 28–30, brought together 500 domestic and international delegates to discuss AI governance, strategic digital technologies and ways to expand international cooperation.
Northern Vietnam comes alive with Buckwheat Flower Festival
The 12th Buckwheat Flower Festival opened in Dong Van commune, Tuyen Quang province, on the evening of October 25, 2026. As a major cultural and tourism event, the festival celebrates the beauty of the region's distinctive buckwheat flowers while showcasing Tuyen Quang's natural landscapes and traditional cultural heritage to domestic and international visitors.
Vietnam's 16 comprehensive strategic partners
During his state visit to Denmark, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen agreed to upgrade Vietnam-Denmark relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The upgrade brings the number of Vietnam’s comprehensive strategic partners to 16 as of October 2026.
Science, technology, digital transformation make positive strides in tackling national challenges
According to the socio-economic report presented by Prime Minister Le Minh Hung at the second session of the 16th National Assembly, science and technology, innovation and digital transformation made positive strides in 2026, with progress linked to addressing major national challenges.
500-day-and-night campaign makes progress in identifying fallen soldiers’ remains
As of October 12, 2026, the campaign had recovered 3,551 sets of fallen soldiers’ remains, completed sampling of more than 211,300 sets and collected 265,761 DNA samples from relatives, exceeding the target by 6.3%. DNA analysis had been completed on 100,000 samples, with approximately 80,000 results added to the database.
Vietnam–EFTA Free Trade Agreement opens new avenues for cooperation with Europe
The free trade agreement with the four EFTA countries – Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein – is expected to give Vietnamese goods greater access to high-purchasing-power markets and help local businesses integrate more deeply into international supply chains.
Vietnam - Belgium relations continue to flourish
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, is on an official visit to Belgium at the invitation of Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in key areas, building on more than 50 years of diplomatic relations.
Vietnam - EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will pay official visits to the European Union (EU) and Belgium from October 21 - 24, 2026. The visit to the EU aims to reaffirm its importance in Vietnam’s foreign policy, strengthen political trust, and deepen the Vietnam-EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a more substantive and effective manner.
Vietnam National Brand 2026 honours 227 outstanding enterprises
499 products from 227 enterprises across a wide range of sectors have been recognised as Vietnam National Brands in 2026, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Vietnam-Denmark relations continue to grow
At the invitation of King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation pay a state visit to Denmark in October 2026. This is the first state visit to Denmark by a Vietnamese General Secretary, taking place as the two countries mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations (November 25, 1971 - November 25, 2026).
Vietnam steps up education and training development
The education and training sector is continuing to advance reforms, with more than 90 talent programmes for engineering and STEM master’s students being implemented at 23 higher education institutions, while nine semiconductor training programmes have been approved. In addition, 13 networks of centres of excellence with more than 300 members have been established, while nearly 44,000 students in 15 strategic technology fields have been identified as eligible for scholarships.
Vietnam's outbound investment hits 2.77 billion USD in first nine months
Vietnam’s total overseas investment, including newly registered and adjusted capital, reached 2.77 billion USD in the first nine months of 2026, 3.3 times the level recorded in the same period last year.
Foreign investment in Vietnam surges 76.4% in first nine months
Total foreign investment registered in Vietnam as of September 30, including newly registered capital, additional capital and foreign investors’ capital contributions and share purchases, reached 50.36 billion USD, up 76.4% year on year.
Key results of healthcare reforms in the first nine months of 2026
Over 75% of healthcare facilities have announced the implementation of electronic medical records, while 100% of health insurance-covered medical examination and treatment data have been connected to Vietnam Social Security’s system over the first nine months of 2026.
Seven export items surpass 10 billion USD mark
In the first nine months of this year, seven export items recorded turnover of more than 10 billion USD each, together accounting for 70.7% of Vietnam's total export value.
Vietnam–China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man is paying an official visit to China from October 11 to 15 at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji.