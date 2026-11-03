Vietnam–EU forum to explore green economy, new value chains

Hanoi (VNA) – The 2026 Vietnam–EU Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum, themed “Shaping the future green economy and new value chains”, will take place in Hanoi on the afternoon of November 4, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The year 2026 marks a new chapter in Vietnam–EU relations, with the two sides having upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This provides an important foundation for expanding economic, trade and investment cooperation, while promoting deeper, more substantive and effective collaboration across various fields, the ministry said.

More than six years after the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect, bilateral trade has maintained its growth momentum. However, amid fluctuations in international markets, businesses on both sides face growing pressure to strengthen their competitiveness, resilience and adaptability. In particular, the global shift towards green growth and sustainable development, alongside the restructuring of global supply chains, is creating new demands while opening up opportunities for Vietnam and the EU to develop new value chains and cooperation models.

Against this backdrop, the Ministry of Industry and Trade is organising the 2026 forum in coordination with the EU Delegation to Vietnam, the EU–ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham).

The event will bring together ministry leaders, representatives of government agencies, diplomatic missions, international organisations, localities and business communities from Vietnam and Europe. Notably, a high-level European business delegation, jointly organised by EU-ABC and EuroCham, will also visit and work in Vietnam in conjunction with the forum.

The forum aims to strengthen policy dialogue and promote economic, trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and the EU. It will also provide a direct channel for government agencies and businesses on both sides to exchange market information, promote trade and investment, and establish business partnerships.

Amid growing volatility in the global economy and trade, as well as mounting demands for green transition, sustainable development and global supply chain restructuring, the forum will give the Ministry of Industry and Trade an opportunity to engage directly with major European corporations and businesses on Vietnam's economic, trade and industrial development orientations. It will also showcase policies and cooperation opportunities between the two sides.

Through presentations and panel discussions, participants will focus on areas with strong cooperation potential, including green industry, energy transition, logistics, green finance, trade facilitation and the development of new value chains. Discussions will also focus on strengthening links between European corporations and Vietnamese businesses, improving the capacity of domestic suppliers, attracting high-quality investment and promoting technology transfer.

Stronger business connectivity is expected to create more opportunities for Vietnamese companies to participate more deeply in regional and global supply chains. Localities will also have the opportunity to showcase their potential, strengths and investment incentives, while connecting directly with European partners to explore cooperation across various sectors.

By linking policy dialogue with businesses' practical needs, the forum is expected to help translate Vietnam–EU cooperation potential into concrete trade and investment opportunities. It will also provide an opportunity for both sides to make more effective use of the EVFTA, expand markets for Vietnamese goods and businesses, and tap into Europe's capital, technology and management expertise./.