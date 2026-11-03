Business

Vietnam–EU forum to explore green economy, new value chains

By linking policy dialogue with businesses' practical needs, the forum is expected to help translate Vietnam–EU cooperation potential into concrete trade and investment opportunities. It will also provide an opportunity for both sides to make more effective use of the EVFTA, expand markets for Vietnamese goods and businesses, and tap into Europe's capital, technology and management expertise.

Trung Nguyen Instant Coffee Joint Stock Company in Bac Ninh city exports its products to numerous countries. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Trung Nguyen Instant Coffee Joint Stock Company in Bac Ninh city exports its products to numerous countries. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 2026 Vietnam–EU Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum, themed “Shaping the future green economy and new value chains”, will take place in Hanoi on the afternoon of November 4, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The year 2026 marks a new chapter in Vietnam–EU relations, with the two sides having upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This provides an important foundation for expanding economic, trade and investment cooperation, while promoting deeper, more substantive and effective collaboration across various fields, the ministry said.

More than six years after the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect, bilateral trade has maintained its growth momentum. However, amid fluctuations in international markets, businesses on both sides face growing pressure to strengthen their competitiveness, resilience and adaptability. In particular, the global shift towards green growth and sustainable development, alongside the restructuring of global supply chains, is creating new demands while opening up opportunities for Vietnam and the EU to develop new value chains and cooperation models.

Against this backdrop, the Ministry of Industry and Trade is organising the 2026 forum in coordination with the EU Delegation to Vietnam, the EU–ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) and the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham).

The event will bring together ministry leaders, representatives of government agencies, diplomatic missions, international organisations, localities and business communities from Vietnam and Europe. Notably, a high-level European business delegation, jointly organised by EU-ABC and EuroCham, will also visit and work in Vietnam in conjunction with the forum.

The forum aims to strengthen policy dialogue and promote economic, trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and the EU. It will also provide a direct channel for government agencies and businesses on both sides to exchange market information, promote trade and investment, and establish business partnerships.

Amid growing volatility in the global economy and trade, as well as mounting demands for green transition, sustainable development and global supply chain restructuring, the forum will give the Ministry of Industry and Trade an opportunity to engage directly with major European corporations and businesses on Vietnam's economic, trade and industrial development orientations. It will also showcase policies and cooperation opportunities between the two sides.

Through presentations and panel discussions, participants will focus on areas with strong cooperation potential, including green industry, energy transition, logistics, green finance, trade facilitation and the development of new value chains. Discussions will also focus on strengthening links between European corporations and Vietnamese businesses, improving the capacity of domestic suppliers, attracting high-quality investment and promoting technology transfer.

Stronger business connectivity is expected to create more opportunities for Vietnamese companies to participate more deeply in regional and global supply chains. Localities will also have the opportunity to showcase their potential, strengths and investment incentives, while connecting directly with European partners to explore cooperation across various sectors.

By linking policy dialogue with businesses' practical needs, the forum is expected to help translate Vietnam–EU cooperation potential into concrete trade and investment opportunities. It will also provide an opportunity for both sides to make more effective use of the EVFTA, expand markets for Vietnamese goods and businesses, and tap into Europe's capital, technology and management expertise./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #green economy #value chains #Vietnam–EU forum #Vietnam–EU relations #EVFTA #EuroCham Vietnam European Union
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

President of the European Council Antonio Costa and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (left) at their meeting in Brussels on October 22 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, EU and Belgium seek deeper, practical cooperation

The official visits by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam to the European Union (EU) and Belgium reaffirmed Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification in a new era – that of nation’s rise.

See more

MICE guests experience services at Song Be Golf Resort, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam needs breakthrough policies to boost MICE tourism

Pham Van Bay, Deputy Director of Vietravel Hanoi Branch, said the recovery of international tourism, together with improvements in event organisation and accommodation infrastructure, is creating favourable conditions for the development of Vietnam's MICE sector.

A forum titled businesses amid exchange rate, interest rate and energy price volatility is held in Hanoi on October 30. (Photo: VNA)

Businesses urged to diversify funding to build resilience

Exchange rate, interest rate and energy price volatility is putting mounting pressure on businesses' production costs, cash flows and competitiveness, highlighting the need to diversify funding sources, and strengthen financial management to maintain operations and build resilience.

Premium food and beverage companies are seeking to capture the Halal market. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam eyes stronger foothold in global Halal supply chain

Navigating the global Halal market demands a long-term strategic vision. By aligning standard compliance with targeted product development, Vietnamese enterprises can strengthen their adaptability, build international credibility, and solidify their position in the global Halal food supply chain.

Fruits on sale at the Thao Dien WinMart supermarket in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Government steps up measures to boost growth, control inflation

To achieve the full-year growth target of 10%, GDP would need to expand by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Deputy PM Nguyen Van Thang described this as “a major challenge, but not an impossible task”, noting that the economy still has considerable momentum and room for expansion.

Car production at Honda Vietnam’s factory in Phu Tho province. Vietnam's total sales of vehicles in the January–September period was 495,138, up 20.2% year on year. (Photo: VNA)

Auto market targets 700,000 sales in 2026

If the momentum continues in the fourth quarter, Vietnam’s auto market could surpass the previous record of 604,134 vehicles set in 2025 and approach 700,000 units for the full year.