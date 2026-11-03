Hai Phong port cargo hits 182.4 mln tonnes, puts 2026 plan in sight

Hai Phong (VNA) – Hai Phong seaports handled 182.4 million tonnes of cargo in the first 10 months of 2026, up 12.11% from a year earlier, completing 76.6% of the annual plan and giving the city’s port services room to run the year-end stretch.

The figure points to a solid recovery in export-import and maritime trade. Key terminals are turning ships faster as service processes are optimised and technology is applied to warehouse and yard management. Cargo is moving steadily through northern Vietnam’s sea gateway, supporting port operators’ schedules and underscoring Hai Phong’s pull for major international routes.

Le Hong Quan, General Director of Hai Phong Port JSC, said the company is modernising management and operations, digitising cargo handling through ePort and Smart Gate, and using technology to manage berths, container yards and equipment as logistics customers demand more speed and service quality.

At Haiphong Port TIL International Terminal (HTIT) Port’s berths No. 3 and No. 4, the company is rolling out a modern container operation management system in step with infrastructure, equipment, processes and staffing, aiming at an international-standard smart port.

Tan Cang Hai Phong International Container Port (TC-HICT), which runs berths No. 1 and No. 2 in Lach Huyen, can take ships of up to 14,000 TEUs and serves Intra-Asia and trans-Pacific routes with modern operations that cut time and costs and improve logistics efficiency. On October 15, it received Ocean Network Express’s ONE FANTASTIC, the largest container ship to call there since TC-HICT began operating, a new sign of the first deep-water port in northern Vietnam’s ability to handle large vessels.

Bui Nguyen Khoi, Director of the Hai Phong Maritime Port Authority, said 3,504 Vietnamese and foreign vessels entered or left the Hai Phong seaport area in September 2026 alone. Maritime safety stayed stable as legal outreach raised compliance. Close coordination with specialised state agencies and relevant units, plus faster administrative procedures, cleared difficulties for organisations and businesses and supported maritime development across the region.

To hit the 2026 plan early, Hai Phong’s seaport system is concentrating resources on the two peak months at year-end. The top priority is to keep maritime channels flowing safely and clear large container ships quickly. The Maritime Port Authority, customs and specialised forces are tightening coordination to cut customs clearance time and reduce local congestion at bottlenecks linking terminals with national highways and expressways, he added./.