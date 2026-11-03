Ninh Binh’s heritage sites impress international delegates

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Bamboo-inspired show reinvents Vietnamese circus
Bamboo takes centre stage in a circus production that retells Vietnamese cultural traditions through contemporary performance, offering new possibilities for shows aimed at audiences and tourists.
Vietnam, Laos strengthen parliamentary cooperation
Lao National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse are paying an official visit to Vietnam from November 2 to 5 at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and his spouse. On this occasion, Lao Ambassador Khamphao Ernthavanh spoke to the Vietnam News Agency about the visit’s significance and its role in strengthening the two countries’ special ties and parliamentary cooperation.
Vietnam shifts towards developing national logistics capacity
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam chaired a meeting on national logistics development and infrastructure on the morning of November 2. He called for an urgent review of Vietnam’s logistics development strategy, a national coordination mechanism and immediate action to remove major bottlenecks ahead of 2027.
Vietnam looks to global experience to advance circular economy
From textile recycling to innovative financing, international models offer Vietnam lessons in turning waste into valuable resources. Stronger cooperation among policymakers, businesses, financial institutions and technology providers will be key to scaling up circular economy initiatives.
Vietnamese goods seek to expand their global reach
Vietnamese goods are attracting growing interest from international buyers, thanks to diverse products, abundant sources of raw materials and a distinctive identity. To sustain this appeal and enter new markets, businesses must improve quality, meet import standards, adapt to changing market demand and requirements, and build long-term partnerships with overseas buyers.
Vietnamese technology gains international recognition
The global race to master digital technologies, automation and artificial intelligence is reshaping the world economy. Three key pillars are driving technological development worldwide: AI, semiconductors and robotic automation. Vietnam is emerging as a dynamic market and a promising partner in the eyes of international experts.
Tan Cuong tea heritage takes centre stage at Thai Nguyen festival
A programme held in Thai Nguyen province on November 1 celebrated the 100-year history of the Tan Cuong tea brand through cultural activities and hands-on experiences, helping promote local tea-making traditions and develop experiential tourism.
Vietnam-Singapore digital ID linkage paves the way for ASEAN integration
Vietnam is accelerating plans to connect its national digital identity application VNeID with Singapore’s Singpass and Laos’ LAeID, aiming to complete trial connectivity before November 15, 2026. The initiative seeks to simplify immigration procedures and expand digital cooperation within ASEAN.
Lawmakers propose measures to boost development in mountainous, border regions
National Assembly deputies proposed measures to capitalise on regional strengths, improve connectivity and promote socio-economic development in midland, mountainous and border areas during discussions on the 2026 socio-economic development and state budget plans on October 31.
Lai Chau revives century-old ethnic minority wedding traditions
At the Binh Lu Golden Harvest Festival in the northwestern province of Lai Chau, an excerpt from a traditional Giay wedding was re-enacted, attracting local residents and visitors. The activity aims to preserve customs and link heritage with community-based tourism.
Technology opens global markets to Vietnamese goods
Technology is opening new ways for Vietnamese businesses to reach international buyers through product data, digital storefronts and online business matching. Ho Chi Minh City is also promoting “on-the-spot exports” by bringing international buyers to factories and raw-material production areas.
Vietnam’s role in advancing culture for sustainable development
From President Ho Chi Minh’s vision that “Culture must light the way for the nation” to a Vietnamese initiative brought to the world’s largest multilateral forum, Vietnam has steadily worked to place culture at the heart of sustainable development.
Autumn Economic Forum 2026 turns dialogue into action
The Autumn Economic Forum 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City brought together over 1,500 delegates from 60 countries and territories to explore new growth drivers, announce 12 key investment projects with a total capital mobilisation target of 13 billion USD, and promote international cooperation in technology, finance and green growth.
Long Thanh airport set to begin commercial operations on December 24
Long Thanh International Airport is expected to begin commercial operations at midnight on December 24, 2026, according to a notice recently sent by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to the Dong Nai city People’s Committee.
Vietnam seeks quality investment from UK businesses
At the UK-Vietnam Business Forum 2026, held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 29, businesses highlighted the role of long-term capital in developing capital markets, enhancing competitiveness and strengthening links with global supply chains.
Quang Ninh explores cooperation opportunities with Indonesia
On October 29, the Quang Ninh - Indonesia Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Conference took place in Quang Ninh city. It was part of Meet Indonesia 2026, organised by the Quang Ninh People’s Committee, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indonesian Embassy in Vietnam.
First 10 members of Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City announced
The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee announced the first 10 members of the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on October 28, in the presence of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, as part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026.
Ban Gioc Waterfall sets sights on sustainable tourism
With its majestic natural scenery and distinctive beauty in Vietnam’s northeastern border region, Ban Gioc Waterfall in Cao Bang province is attracting growing numbers of domestic and international visitors. The locality is stepping up infrastructure improvements, diversifying tourism products and enhancing service quality, with the aim of making the waterfall an attractive, welcoming and sustainable destination.
Central Theoretical Council urged to strengthen strategic advisory role
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has requested the Central Theoretical Council to reaffirm and elevate its pivotal role in theoretical research, practical reviews and the Party’s strategic advisory work, while proactively anticipating and identifying emerging issues.
Vietnam’s exports accelerate towards year-end targets
Vietnam’s exports rose 24.5% year on year to 434.30 billion USD in the first nine months of 2026, supporting strong economic growth despite global trade uncertainties. Efforts to diversify markets, leverage free trade agreements and improve product value are expected to sustain export momentum and help narrow the trade deficit in the final months of the year.