Business

Vietnam’s 10-month FDI inflows post strongest growth since 2009

Combined newly registered and additional capital reached 46.86 billion USD, of which processing and manufacturing accounted for 24.19 billion USD (51.6%), followed by real estate business with 7.08 billion USD (15.1%).

The Spectre 2 Hung Yen garment factory, part of Denmark’s Spectre Group, in Song Tra Industrial Park, Hung Yen province (Photo: VNA)
The Spectre 2 Hung Yen garment factory, part of Denmark’s Spectre Group, in Song Tra Industrial Park, Hung Yen province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam reached 54.85 billion USD as of October 31, 2026, up 74% year-on-year – the highest level since 2009, the Ministry of Finance’s National Statistics Office reported on November 3.

The figure comprises newly registered capital, additional investment by existing projects, and capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors.

Of the total, 3,478 newly licensed projects registered 30.73 billion USD, up 2.2 times year-on-year in capital. The processing and manufacturing sector made up the largest share, with 14.61 billion USD, accounting for 47.5% of the total, followed by transportation and warehousing with 5.15 billion USD (16.7%).

Meanwhile, 1,079 existing projects registered an additional 16.13 billion USD, up 33.2% from a year earlier.

Combined newly registered and additional capital reached 46.86 billion USD, of which processing and manufacturing accounted for 24.19 billion USD (51.6%), followed by real estate business with 7.08 billion USD (15.1%).

Foreign investors also conducted 2,616 transactions involving capital contributions and share purchases worth a combined 7.99 billion USD, up 49.6% year-on-year. Of these, 3.28 billion USD was spent on increasing the charter capital of domestic enterprises, while the remaining 4.71 billion USD involved share acquisitions without increasing charter capital.

Professional, scientific and technological activities attracted the largest amount through these transactions, at 2.78 billion USD (34.8%), followed by wholesale and retail trade, and automobile and motorcycle repair with 2.17 billion USD (27.1%).

Among 80 countries and territories with newly licensed projects in Vietnam during the period, Singapore was the largest investor, with 9.52 billion USD, accounting for 31% of the newly registered capital. The Republic of Korea ranked second with 5.81 billion USD (18.9%), followed by Luxembourg with 4.99 billion USD (16.2%), Hong Kong (China) with 3.57 billion USD (11.6%) and China with 2.77 billion USD (9%).

Disbursed FDI also maintained positive momentum, reaching an estimated 24.08 billion USD in the first 10 months, up 13.1% year-on-year and the highest level for the same period in five years.

The processing and manufacturing sector made up 19.96 billion USD, or 82.9%, of the disbursed capital, followed by real estate business with 1.76 billion USD (7.3%) and electricity, gas, hot water, steam and air conditioning production and supply with 785.2 million USD (3.3%), according to the National Statistics Office./.

VNA
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