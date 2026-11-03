Reference exchange rate going down on November 3

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,630 VND/USD on November 3, down 1 VND from the previous session.



With the current trading band of ±5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks stood at 26,912 VND/USD, while the floor rate was 24,348 VND/USD.



The opening-hour exchange rates at major commercial banks also saw decreases.



At 8:15 am, Vietcombank and BIDV listed buying and selling rates at 25,590 VND/USD and 25,970 VND/USD, both further decreasing 20 VND from the November 2 morning session./.

VNA