Business

Reference exchange rate going down on November 3

With the current trading band of ±5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks stood at 26,912 VND/USD, while the floor rate was 24,348 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,630 VND/USD on November 3, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,630 VND/USD on November 3, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,630 VND/USD on November 3, down 1 VND from the previous session.

With the current trading band of ±5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks stood at 26,912 VND/USD, while the floor rate was 24,348 VND/USD.

The opening-hour exchange rates at major commercial banks also saw decreases.

At 8:15 am, Vietcombank and BIDV listed buying and selling rates at 25,590 VND/USD and 25,970 VND/USD, both further decreasing 20 VND from the November 2 morning session./.

VNA
#daily reference exchange rate #Vietcombank #State Bank of Vietnam #USD/VND exchange rate #commercial banks
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