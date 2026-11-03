Business

Vietjet posts 41% revenue growth in first nine months of 2026

In the third quarter of 2026, Vietjet operated 39,000 flights and carried 7.3 million passengers. Consolidated revenue reached 22.849 trillion VND (approx. 886 million USD), up 35% year-on-year, while net profit after tax reached 348 billion VND (approx. 13.5 million USD).

In the third quarter of 2026, Vietjet operates 39,000 flights and carries 7.3 million passengers. (Photo: Vietjet)
In the third quarter of 2026, Vietjet operates 39,000 flights and carries 7.3 million passengers. (Photo: Vietjet)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HOSE: VJC) has announced its financial results for the first nine months of 2026. The airline served over 20.7 million passengers while continuing to expand its international flight network and invest in operational capabilities, technology and services.

Revenue growth and advancement of the hybrid airline model

In the third quarter of 2026, Vietjet operated 39,000 flights and carried 7.3 million passengers. Consolidated revenue reached 22.849 trillion VND (approx. 886 million USD), up 35% year-on-year, while net profit after tax reached 348 billion VND (approx. 13.5 million USD).

For the first nine months of 2026, consolidated revenue reached 74.385 trillion VND (approx. 2.88 billion USD), while net profit after tax totaled 1.721 trillion USD (approx. 66.7 million USD), achieving 86% and 82% of their respective full-year targets.

The separate revenue recorded 67.857 trillion USD (approx. 2.63 billion USD), up 30% YoY, generating a net profit after tax of 1.467 trillion USD (approx. 56.9 million USD) and achieving 80% of its annual plan.

These results reflect strong performance across passenger transportation, cargo, ancillary services, and aircraft financing operations, demonstrating the flexibility of Vietjet's hybrid airline model.

As of September 30, Vietjet's total consolidated assets reached 152.8 trillion USD (approx. 5.9 billion USD). The airline maintained sound financial indicators, with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 2.4x and a liquidity ratio of 1.38x.

Expanding Southeast Asia–Central Asia–Europe connectivity

During the first nine months of 2026, Vietjet operated 111,700 flights, transporting more than 20.7 million passengers and carrying more than 58,000 tonnes of cargo. Its network expanded to 223 routes, comprising 176 international and 47 domestic routes, connecting key economic, tourism and trade hubs.

New routes, including Hanoi–Almaty, Hanoi–Prague and Almaty–Prague, have strengthened connectivity between Southeast Asia, Central Asia and Europe. In South Asia, Vietjet launched its Ho Chi Minh City–Colombo service and opened bookings for routes linking Ho Chi Minh City with the Maldives, as well as Hanoi with Colombo and the Maldives, tapping into high-potential Halal travel markets.

Vietjet also announced a new Ho Chi Minh City–Western Sydney route, scheduled to launch in January 2027, to capture opportunities at Australia’s newest aviation gateway. The airline continued to expand its fleet, taking delivery of its 11th Boeing 737-8 aircraft in Seattle, the US.

Technology investment and long-term capability development

Vietjet continues to strengthen its partnerships with leading aviation and technology companies across key areas, including fuel efficiency, materials management, artificial intelligence, digital technologies and cybersecurity. Its collaboration with Starlink (SpaceX) aims to introduce high-speed satellite internet onboard, enhancing the passenger experience.

Rolls-Royce’s TotalCare® service supports the optimization of the performance and maintenance of Trent 7000 engines powering Vietjet’s A330neo fleet. In addition, collaboration with CFM International to develop LEAP engine maintenance capabilities, together with the aircraft maintenance center project at Vietnam's new Long Thanh International Airport, lays the foundation for Vietjet to strengthen its technical capabilities and contribute to the development of Vietnam's aviation services sector.

Investment in human resources remains a priority. During the first nine months of 2026, Vietjet’s Victoria Aviation Academy (VIAA) delivered more than 13,200 training courses to over 137,300 trainees. Meanwhile, AirportNEO expanded its ground handling services at major airports, serving both Vietjet and international airlines.

Vietjet was named “Asia’s Low-Cost/Hybrid Airline of the Year” by CAPA – Centre for Aviation and was also included in Forbes Vietnam’s “Top 50 Best Listed Companies in Vietnam 2026” ranking.

Entering the year-end peak travel season, Vietjet continues to take delivery of new aircraft, align network expansion with market demand and enhance operational efficiency. With safety as its highest priority, the airline remains focused on financial discipline, resource optimisation and strengthening international partnerships, laying the foundation for long-term growth./.

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