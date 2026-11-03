Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on November 3

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on November 3

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung on November 3 called for ensuring the legitimate rights and production and business activities of enterprises while implementing regulations on technology transfer, particularly those concerning restricted and prohibited technologies.

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Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung speaks at the November 3 meeting to address difficulties in implementing Decree No. 101/2026/ND-CP detailing the Law on Technology Transfer. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at a meeting at the Government headquarters on November 3 to address difficulties in implementing Decree No. 101/2026/ND-CP detailing the Law on Technology Transfer, Dung stressed that the regulations were designed both to promote technology transfer and strengthen state management through the lists of technologies encouraged, restricted or prohibited from transfer. Read full story

- Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau has called on Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) and China’s Tsinghua University to deepen cooperation in high-quality human resources development, scientific research, innovation and technology transfer at a meeting with representatives of the two universities in Hanoi on November 3.

The meeting was held ahead of the opening of the Global MOOC and Online Education Conference 2026 (GMC 2026), which is co-organised by the two universities in Hanoi. Read full story

- Vietnam welcomed 19.5 million international visitors in the first 10 months of 2026, up 13.8% year on year, achieving around 78% of its full-year target of 25 million, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).

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Visitors tours Hoi An Ancient Town in Da Nang city. Vietnam served 9.5 million foreign tourists in the first 10 months of 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Asia remained the largest source of visitors, accounting for nearly 75% of the total with 14.6 million arrivals. Europe ranked second with 3.22 million (16.5%), followed by the Americas with 1.04 million (4.4%), Oceania with 602,700 (3.1%), and Africa with 59,900 (0.3%). Read full story

- Total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) in Vietnam reached 54.85 billion USD as of October 31, 2026, up 74% year-on-year – the highest level since 2009, the Ministry of Finance’s National Statistics Office reported on November 3.

The figure comprises newly registered capital, additional investment by existing projects, and capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors. Read full story

- Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2% in October from the previous month, mainly driven by higher domestic fuel prices in line with global trends, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.

The October index increased 4.41% from December 2025 and 5.09% year-on-year. On average, CPI rose 4.57% in the first 10 months of 2026, while core inflation stood at 4.24%. Read full story

- With just two months remaining in 2026, businesses are stepping up production and deliveries to meet rising demand for the year-end festive season and holiday shopping. Production activities at many businesses in southern Vietnam have become increasingly brisk as year-end orders gather pace.

In Dong Nai city, Jason Furniture Vietnam Co., Ltd., a furniture manufacturer, said orders and production deadlines typically increased towards the end of the year. Nearly 6,000 workers are working at full capacity to ensure product quality and timely deliveries to partners. Read full story

- The Udon Thani International Horticultural Expo 2026 officially opened at Nong Dae Wetland in Udon Thani province, northeastern Thailand, on November 2 under the chairmanship of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Vietnam made a notable impression at the regional event with its Vietnam–Thailand Friendship Garden, featuring the lotus as its centrepiece.
The international-scale event is jointly organised by Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and recognised by the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH). Read full story

- Ho Chi Minh City is developing a multi-tier elderly care ecosystem to ease mounting pressure on its healthcare and social welfare systems, while helping older people maintain their health, quality of life and contributions to the community.

According to the municipal Department of Health, the city has around 1.57 million people aged 60 and above, accounting for nearly 11% of its population. It entered the ageing phase in 2017 and is projected to become an aged city by around 2038./. Read full story

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