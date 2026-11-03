Health

Ho Chi Minh City develops multi-tier elderly care network amid population ageing

Dr. Huynh Minh Chin, Deputy Director of the department, said rising elderly care needs are putting pressure on traditional family-based care, as older people increasingly face multiple chronic illnesses, mobility problems, malnutrition, dementia and depression, requiring continuous support and closer coordination among hospitals, grassroots healthcare facilities, families and social support institutions.

Ho Chi Minh City has favourable conditions for developing the ecosystem, including a large population, diverse healthcare needs and an extensive public and private medical network. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Ho Chi Minh City has favourable conditions for developing the ecosystem, including a large population, diverse healthcare needs and an extensive public and private medical network. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City is developing a multi-tier elderly care ecosystem to ease mounting pressure on its healthcare and social welfare systems, while helping older people maintain their health, quality of life and contributions to the community.

Adapting to population ageing

According to the municipal Department of Health, the city has around 1.57 million people aged 60 and above, accounting for nearly 11% of its population. It entered the ageing phase in 2017 and is projected to become an aged city by around 2038.

Dr. Huynh Minh Chin, Deputy Director of the department, said rising elderly care needs are putting pressure on traditional family-based care, as older people increasingly face multiple chronic illnesses, mobility problems, malnutrition, dementia and depression, requiring continuous support and closer coordination among hospitals, grassroots healthcare facilities, families and social support institutions.

In response, the city began piloting elderly healthcare models in 2025, including a daytime care programme at the Hospital for Rehabilitation and Professional Diseases.

After one year of operation, the hospital provides daily care for 40 older people, according to its Director, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Phan Minh Hoang. Besides healthcare and rehabilitation, the programme offers opportunities for social interaction and recreational activities, helping participants maintain a positive outlook.

Nguyen Thi Ai Van, 83, from Khanh Hoi ward, who has attended the programme for more than six months, said the programme has brought her joy through daily healthcare and social activities. She receives medical attention and tailored meals when unwell.

Similar daytime care centres have opened in several wards and communes. In Binh Tan ward, a centre launched just over two months ago offers health checks and group activities, including exercise, chess and singing.

According to Vu Hong Ninh, Chairman of the ward's Association of the Elderly, the model helps older people stay active and maintain social connections. The ward is also planning a medicinal herb garden where they can grow and care for plants, continuing to contribute to their families and community.

Developing an elderly healthcare ecosystem

Chin said population ageing is inevitable and requires preparations to address its implications for healthcare, social welfare and socio-economic development.

The municipal Department of Health is working with other departments, healthcare and training institutions, and businesses to develop an accessible, professional and integrated elderly care ecosystem.

The network will integrate healthcare facilities, services, personnel, technology and financing to provide continuous physical, mental and social care, ranging from primary healthcare and chronic disease management to home nursing, rehabilitation, long-term and palliative care, nutrition and psychological support.

The city has favourable conditions for developing the ecosystem, including a large population, diverse healthcare needs and an extensive public and private medical network. Its expanded development space also offers opportunities to establish long-term care, rehabilitation and healthcare-linked facilities.

As the southern region's leading referral healthcare centre, the city has experienced medical professionals and a strong healthcare network to support geriatric medicine and continuous care.

It plans to establish a five-tier care network linking families and hospitals, with services tailored to older people's health conditions, independence and financial capacity. The model will cover home-based health management, community and daytime care, home visits by healthcare teams, residential nursing and rehabilitation facilities, and hospital treatment for complex cases.

Chin said the plan must align with the city's silver economy strategy, with clear targets, implementation roadmaps, responsibilities and resources. Priorities include strengthening grassroots healthcare, expanding home-based and daytime services, improving geriatric care, training personnel, and attracting investment in underserved areas./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #Ho Chi Minh City #multi-tier elderly care network #population ageing Ho Chi Minh City
Follow VietnamPlus

For a healthy Vietnam

Related News

​Deputy Prime Minister and Chairwoman of the National Committee for the Elderly Pham Thi Thanh Tra (L) presents gifts to the elderly. (Photo: VNA)

2026 Action Month for the Elderly kicks off in Hai Phong

Policies for older people should be integrated into broader strategies for socio-economic and human development, social security, and quality of life, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra said, stressing the importance of early, long-term planning so that today’s generations can look forward to a healthy, active, and happy old age.

See more

Local residents in Mondulkiri province, Cambodia, receive free medical check-ups and health consultation. (Photo: VNA)

Free medical examinations provided to remote communities in Cambodia

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Minh Vu said the programme has been jointly organised by the embassy and the hospital annually in various Cambodian localities to provide healthcare support to disadvantaged households and contribute to the Cambodian Government’s efforts to improve public health. The initiative also reflects close cooperation in healthcare and the strong bonds between the people of Vietnam and Cambodia.

With the assistance of robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery, doctors successfully perform a complex operation (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam advances towards high-quality, specialised healthcare

Recent developments in Hanoi and other localities highlight efforts to develop specialised treatment, standardise professional practices and apply artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced medical techniques, towards a more modern healthcare system.

Collecting a sample from a pediatric patient for influenza testing (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City acute respiratory infections surge over 64%

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC), influenza viruses are are among the fastest-rising pathogens, with 151 positive samples in a single week. Influenza A is the dominant strain, with A/H1N1pdm09 in 116 samples, or nearly 77%.

A doctor at Trung Nguyen Medical Station in Te Lo commune, Phu Tho province, examines a child patient. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho builds hospital culture to improve patient satisfaction

In recent years, alongside efforts to improve the quality of medical examinations and treatment, Phu Tho province’s health sector has focused on creating civilised, friendly hospital environments and strengthening healthcare workers’ sense of responsibility and service-oriented attitudes, with the aim of earning patients’ trust and satisfaction.

An overview of the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra and César Louis-Philip Marseille, Managing Director of VAMED Engineering GmbH of Austria and member of the Board of Directors of VAMED+WWH Group of Germany,in Hanoi on October 7. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM suggests studying long-term development of hospital ship model

Vietnam is one of VAMED’s important partners in Southeast Asia. The group plans to invest 1.2 billion EUR in Vietnam over the next five years, creating jobs for thousands of workers and promoting knowledge and technology transfer. It also wishes to expand cooperation through preferential credit projects, public-private partnerships (PPPs) and partnerships with private enterprises; and supply medical products from Austria and Germany for Vietnamese partners.