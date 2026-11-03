Health

Vietnam seeks to develop medical tourism, tap high-value potential

Demand for healthcare, better quality of life and physical and mental well-being has grown in recent years, making wellness tourism an increasingly valuable market segment that can extend visitors' stays, boost spending and stimulate related sectors.

Da Nang Hospital offers high-quality medical services for domestic and international tourists at its Department of On-Demand and International Medical Services. (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang Hospital offers high-quality medical services for domestic and international tourists at its Department of On-Demand and International Medical Services. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Medical tourism offers Vietnam a new avenue for diversifying tourism products, improving healthcare services and generating greater economic value. However, realising this potential requires an integrated, professional service ecosystem that ensures quality and safety.

Distinguishing medical tourism from wellness tourism

Demand for healthcare, better quality of life and physical and mental well-being has grown in recent years, making wellness tourism an increasingly valuable market segment that can extend visitors' stays, boost spending and stimulate related sectors.

Deputy Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism Ha Van Sieu said Vietnam has favourable conditions for developing wellness tourism, thanks to its beaches, forests, mineral springs, mud baths, abundant medicinal herbs, traditional medicine and diverse ethnic cultures.

He stressed the need to develop wellness tourism as an integrated value chain connecting tourism with healthcare, sports, culture, agriculture, science and technology, indigenous knowledge, businesses and local communities.

While closely related, wellness tourism and medical tourism have different focuses. The former centres on services promoting physical and mental well-being and relaxation, while the latter involves medical examination and treatment combined with travel. Distinguishing between the two is essential for developing appropriate policies and promoting links between them.

The Ministry of Health has drafted a scheme on medical tourism development for 2026–2030, aiming to make the sector a key economic driver in line with Politburo Resolutions No. 72/NQ-TW and No. 26/NQ-TW, and Government Resolution No. 282/NQ-CP.

By 2030, Vietnam aims to establish a professional, safe and high-quality medical tourism service chain, develop competitive products and destinations in the region, and build its reputation in international markets. The initiative is also expected to improve healthcare services, attract investment and reduce the need for Vietnamese people to seek treatment abroad.

Favourable visa and entry procedures needed

A key target is to have at least 20 hospitals obtain international quality accreditation, including at least five public hospitals, helping standardise medical services and build trust among international patients.

The draft identifies eight priority localities for developing medical tourism destinations, namely Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, Da Nang, Hue, Khanh Hoa and An Giang, particularly Phu Quoc.

Destination selection will be based on healthcare capacity, professional standards, facilities, tourism resources, transport connectivity, accommodation and market demand. Medical facilities must be linked with accommodation, transport and support services to ensure convenience for patients and their companions.

The draft outlines five core service groups, namely health screening and early disease detection; dentistry and assisted reproduction; specialised medical examination and treatment; traditional medicine and rehabilitation; and wellness, resort and elderly care services. These products are designed to meet diverse needs, from preventive healthcare and specialised treatment to rehabilitation and long-term care, while linking medical services with wellness and resort facilities.

The scheme proposes five groups of solutions, focusing on institutional and policy improvements, coordination mechanisms, legal reviews, preferential visa and accommodation arrangements for international patients and their companions, guidance on service pricing and international insurance payments, and incentives to attract private investment.

Facilitating visas, entry procedures, accommodation and travel for foreign patients and accompanying caregivers is considered essential to attracting international medical tourists.

The draft also calls for standardised services for international patients, covering consultation, appointment booking, reception, treatment, payment and post-treatment follow-up. Information on service quality and costs must be transparent and available in multiple languages.

The Ministry of Health emphasises that medical tourism must ensure patient safety without compromising healthcare quality or domestic residents' access to medical services. This principle is essential to balancing the sector's development and resource mobilisation with the task of protecting public health./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #medical tourism #healthcare services #traditional medicine #wellness tourism
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