Culture - Sports

Vietnamese lotus shines at Udon Thani Expo 2026

Vietnam made a notable impression at the regional event with its Vietnam–Thailand Friendship Garden, featuring the lotus as its centrepiece.

The opening ceremony of the Udon Thani International Horticultural Expo 2026 on November 2. (Photo: VNA)
The opening ceremony of the Udon Thani International Horticultural Expo 2026 on November 2. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Udon Thani International Horticultural Expo 2026 officially opened at Nong Dae Wetland in Udon Thani province, northeastern Thailand, on November 2 under the chairmanship of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Vietnam made a notable impression at the regional event with its Vietnam–Thailand Friendship Garden, featuring the lotus as its centrepiece.

The international-scale event is jointly organised by Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and recognised by the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH).

Running for 134 days, from November 1, 2026 to March 14, 2027, the expo is held under the theme “Diversity of Life: Connecting people, water and plants for sustainable living”. It brings together 32 international gardens representing 17 countries and international organisations, alongside 16 gardens showcasing the host country.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul highlighted the expo as a major opportunity for Thailand to promote its strengths in agriculture, horticultural technology and biodiversity to visitors worldwide. He noted that it is the first international horticultural exhibition in the world to be designed on a natural wetland, covering 165 hectares, including 48.5 hectares of exhibition space.

He expressed confidence that the event will highlight wetland ecosystem conservation, climate change response and the development of agricultural technologies under the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model. It is expected to attract more than 3.6 million visitors, generate approximately 20 billion THB (over 580 million USD) in revenue and create more than 81,000 jobs for the local community.

The Hanoi Gardening Association is Vietnam’s official representative at the expo. The Vietnamese garden has impressed international visitors with the lotus as its central feature, reflecting the country's distinctive cultural identity and spirit.

Commenting on Vietnam’s participation, Dinh Hoang Linh, Vietnamese Consul General in Khon Kaen, said the lotus is deeply rooted in Vietnamese culture, history, daily life and national consciousness, while also sharing close cultural and spiritual connections with Thailand’s Buddhist traditions. Its selection as the centrepiece of the Vietnam–Thailand Friendship Garden therefore carries both distinctive aesthetic appeal and profound symbolic significance, particularly as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

Nguyen Huy Lung, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi Gardening Association, described the expo as a valuable opportunity for Vietnam to promote its national image, green agriculture potential, modern farming models and technological applications, as well as high-value ornamental plants, flowers and fruit products.

Throughout the event, forums and trade promotion programmes are set to serve as effective platforms for Vietnamese businesses and investors to connect directly with Thai and international partners, opening up prospects for cooperation in innovation, environmental protection and sustainable economic development.

Following the expo, the entire Nong Dae site will be developed by Thai authorities into a public park, an international exhibition and convention centre, and a leading ecotourism destination in the Mekong Subregion./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Thailand #Vietnamese lotus #lotus #Udon Thani International Horticultural Expo 2026 #Vietnam–Thailand Friendship Garden #International Association of Horticultural Producers Thailand Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Women join the parade featuring more than 2,000 participants dressed in lotus-patterned “ao dai” on June 27, part of the Hanoi Lotus Festival 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi Lotus Festival 2026 attracts 300,000 visitors

Held from June 26 to 28 around West Lake, the festival featured a vibrant programme of cultural performances, exhibitions, hands-on experiences and tourism promotion activities, helping showcase Hanoi as a safe, friendly and culturally rich destination.

An art performance at the opening of the Hanoi Lotus Festival 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi festival celebrates cultural heritage of lotus

The festival is part of Hanoi's strategy to boost its cultural industries by transforming cultural heritage into a driver of socio-economic development while preserving and promoting the city's traditional cultural values.

Lotuses in West Lake of Hanoi are in full bloom in June 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi festival to celebrate culture, creativity inspired by lotus

The festival aims to showcase the cultural and tourism values of Thang Long – Hanoi, honour the beauty and significance of the lotus in Vietnamese life, and promote lotus-based products as part of efforts to boost the capital’s cultural and tourism industries.

See more

Children are taught how to make traditional to he figurines at the charity cultural event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese culture and power of solidarity: A story from the UK

Dao Kim Thu, the foundation's founder and initiator of the programme, told the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in London that its mission is not only to support disadvantaged women, children and communities in Vietnam, but also to connect overseas Vietnamese, promote Vietnamese culture internationally and nurture younger generations' attachment to their roots.

The photo exhibition “Vietnam’s World Heritage Sites” features 100 photos showcasing 30 heritage sites recognised by UNESCO. (Photo: VNA)

Localities work to enrich vitality of Vietnamese culture

Guided by the Politburo's Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on Vietnamese cultural development, a range of cultural activities held nationwide over the past week have highlighted efforts to preserve and promote national identity while encouraging creativity and expanding public access to culture.

A performance at the “Proud to Be Vietnamese 2026” concert. (Photo: VNA)

“Proud to Be Vietnamese 2026” concert celebrates national unity

Concluding with a spectacular fireworks display, the the “Proud to Be Vietnamese 2026” concert in Thai Nguyen province brought together tens of thousands of people at the stadium and millions of viewers watching through screens. It also served as a reminder of the tradition of gratitude to previous generations and helped reinforce national pride and solidarity.

The digital art programme “Tinh hoa dao hoc” (Essence of Education) at the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - National University) special national relic site in Hanoi on November 1 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese cultural digital map platform promotes love for nation: Minister

Beyond serving as a location-search tool, the CMAP is designed as a comprehensive digital information channel covering cultural, sports and tourism infrastructure. It enables real-time updates on arts and cultural events, traditional festivals, mass sports competitions and heritage tourism itineraries, bringing diverse cultural data together in an integrated ecosystem.

The Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon 2026 will be held on December 4-6 and is expecting a record 24,000 runners. (Photos courtesy of SEV)

Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon to be held in December

As an iconic marathon bearing the city's name, the event has established itself as one of Vietnam's largest and most influential community sporting events, contributing to the growth of sports tourism, stimulating the local service economy and attracting an increasing number of international visitors to Ho Chi Minh City.

The organising board presents the first prize of the tea processing contest. (Photo: VNA)

Art programme promotes beauty of Vietnam’s renowned tea land

A highlight was an artistic tea-making performance showcasing the sophistication of Thai Nguyen’s tea culture. Artisans and tea producers demonstrated their skills through every stage, from selecting tea leaves and preparing teaware to releasing the tea’s aroma, pouring and enjoying the brew, offering visitors insights into the value of traditional tea products.

Officials in a group photo with children joining the award ceremony and exhibition for the fourth national-level “Proud of Our Borderlands” art photography contest (Photo: VNA)

Photo contest affirms national sovereignty

The 2026 edition attracted nearly 16,000 entries by 4,221 photographers from all 34 provinces and cities, more than five times the number recorded in its inaugural edition.

The Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026 features creative combinations of tea ingredients (Photo: VNA)

Thai Nguyen seeks to expand tea's role in food, tourism

The dishes featured creative combinations of tea ingredients, including tea-roasted veal, tea-wrapped eel, tea-smoked tuna and shrimp salad with tea leaves. The creations offered visitors novel culinary experiences.

Winning films are honoured at the DANAFF closing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam pitches archives, co-production, incentives at Tokyo film festival

Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu said cinema can add cultural and human depth to the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He pushed three tracks: workforce and creativity through exchanges, mentorship and practical training, audience access via festivals, archives, cultural venues and curated screenings; and filmmaker-business-Government links to support production, skills, intellectual property (IP) protection and co-production.