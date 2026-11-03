Vietnamese lotus shines at Udon Thani Expo 2026

Bangkok (VNA) – The Udon Thani International Horticultural Expo 2026 officially opened at Nong Dae Wetland in Udon Thani province, northeastern Thailand, on November 2 under the chairmanship of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Vietnam made a notable impression at the regional event with its Vietnam–Thailand Friendship Garden, featuring the lotus as its centrepiece.



The international-scale event is jointly organised by Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and recognised by the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH).



Running for 134 days, from November 1, 2026 to March 14, 2027, the expo is held under the theme “Diversity of Life: Connecting people, water and plants for sustainable living”. It brings together 32 international gardens representing 17 countries and international organisations, alongside 16 gardens showcasing the host country.



Addressing the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul highlighted the expo as a major opportunity for Thailand to promote its strengths in agriculture, horticultural technology and biodiversity to visitors worldwide. He noted that it is the first international horticultural exhibition in the world to be designed on a natural wetland, covering 165 hectares, including 48.5 hectares of exhibition space.



He expressed confidence that the event will highlight wetland ecosystem conservation, climate change response and the development of agricultural technologies under the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model. It is expected to attract more than 3.6 million visitors, generate approximately 20 billion THB (over 580 million USD) in revenue and create more than 81,000 jobs for the local community.



The Hanoi Gardening Association is Vietnam’s official representative at the expo. The Vietnamese garden has impressed international visitors with the lotus as its central feature, reflecting the country's distinctive cultural identity and spirit.



Commenting on Vietnam’s participation, Dinh Hoang Linh, Vietnamese Consul General in Khon Kaen, said the lotus is deeply rooted in Vietnamese culture, history, daily life and national consciousness, while also sharing close cultural and spiritual connections with Thailand’s Buddhist traditions. Its selection as the centrepiece of the Vietnam–Thailand Friendship Garden therefore carries both distinctive aesthetic appeal and profound symbolic significance, particularly as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.



Nguyen Huy Lung, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi Gardening Association, described the expo as a valuable opportunity for Vietnam to promote its national image, green agriculture potential, modern farming models and technological applications, as well as high-value ornamental plants, flowers and fruit products.



Throughout the event, forums and trade promotion programmes are set to serve as effective platforms for Vietnamese businesses and investors to connect directly with Thai and international partners, opening up prospects for cooperation in innovation, environmental protection and sustainable economic development.



Following the expo, the entire Nong Dae site will be developed by Thai authorities into a public park, an international exhibition and convention centre, and a leading ecotourism destination in the Mekong Subregion./.

VNA