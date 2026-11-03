Vietnamese, Lao parliamentary leaders’ spouses visit Birla Children’s Village in Hanoi

Hanoi (VNA) – Madame Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, spouse of the President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA), and Madame Vandara Siphandone, spouse of the President of the Lao NA, visited Birla Children’s Village in Hanoi on November 3 afternoon as part of the official visit to Vietnam by the Lao NA leader and his spouse.

Birla Children’s Village is a public establishment under the Hanoi Department of Health, responsible for receiving, managing, caring for and raising children without family support and those facing other special circumstances.

During the visit, the two guests were briefed on the village’s establishment, development and activities to care for children in difficult circumstances. In addition to daily care and support, the children are encouraged to take part in cultural, artistic and sporting activities. The children receive career guidance and job placement support to help them build stable lives and gradually reintegrate into the community.

Madame Nga and Madame Vandara expressed their emotion upon learning that the village was established by an Indian benefactor’s family. Over its 39 years of operation, it has received, cared for and raised more than 500 children in special circumstances. Hundreds of them have since grown up, with many graduating from universities and colleges and becoming contributing members of their families and society.

The village currently provides care for 78 children in four family units, each supported by foster mothers who live with and look after the children around the clock.

The two guests praised the humane family-based care model, which provides the children with a loving and close-knit home. They also expressed their appreciation for the dedication and quiet sacrifices made by the village’s staff and house mothers over the years.

In a warm and friendly atmosphere, they met and encouraged the children, watched cultural performances presented by them and toured the village’s living and learning facilities.

On this occasion, they presented practical gifts, including 78 school backpacks, two multifunction printers, as well as cakes, sweets, milk and school supplies to support the children's daily lives and education. They also took commemorative photos with the children and staff.

Earlier the same morning, Madame Nga and Madame Vandara visited the Vietnam NA Museum and the underground archaeological exhibition at the NA Building. Regarded as Vietnam’s first archaeological museum, the underground exhibition houses around 400 artefacts and nearly 10 archaeological sites. Located on two basement floors in the eastern section of the National Assembly Building, it showcases relics and artefacts from historical periods before and after the establishment of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel./.