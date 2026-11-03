Politics

Lao, Vietnamese front organisations urged to strengthen cooperation

Hoai stressed the need for the leaders of both Parties and countries, including the Lao NA President, to continue providing guidance and favourable conditions for the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the Lao Front for National Construction to enhance cooperation and exchange experience in mobilising and uniting people from all walks of life to participate in national construction and development.

Politburo Member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai (L) and Lao National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on November 3. (Photo: VNA)
Politburo Member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai (L) and Lao National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on November 3. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo Member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai has called on key leaders of Vietnam and Laos, including Lao National Assembly (NA) President Sonexay Siphandone, to continue supporting and facilitating cooperation between the two countries’ front organisations.

She made the appeal at a meeting with NA President Sonexay in Hanoi on November 3, within the framework of the latter's official visit to Vietnam.

Hoai congratulated Sonexay on his election as President of the 10th-tenure NA of Laos. She said his first official visit to Vietnam in the new capacity is significant in consolidating political trust and strengthening cooperation between the two legislative bodies, while contributing to the development of the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

She congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on their important achievements in national construction, defence and development, expressing her confidence that, under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), the Lao people would continue to attain new successes and fulfil their socio-economic development goals.

Hoai stressed the need for the leaders of both Parties and countries, including the Lao NA President, to continue providing guidance and favourable conditions for the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the Lao Front for National Construction to enhance cooperation and exchange experience in mobilising and uniting people from all walks of life to participate in national construction and development.

She also called for stronger communication and education efforts, particularly among young people, to raise awareness of the longstanding tradition of solidarity and close ties between the two nations. Such efforts would help strengthen the social foundations of the bilateral relations, deepen mutual understanding, trust and bonds between their people, and preserve and promote the invaluable common asset shared by the two Parties and nations, Hoai said.

For his part, NA President Sonexay expressed his pleasure at Vietnam’s development achievements and congratulated the country on its important results in renewal, national development and the enhancement of its international standing.

He affirmed that the Lao Party, State and people always highly appreciate and remember Vietnam’s wholehearted and valuable support during Laos’s past struggle for national liberation and its current cause of national construction, defence and development.

Describing Laos-Vietnam relations as a special bond nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries, he called for more exchanges of delegations and experience in Party building, State governance and socio-economic development, as well as broader cooperation among agencies, organisations and localities.

Regarding cooperation between the two front organisations, NA President Sonexay praised their achievements and urged them to effectively implement signed agreements, expand coordination and share experience in mass mobilisation and building the great national unity bloc.

He also called for closer coordination in organising practical activities with broad impact during the Laos-Vietnam Year of Friendship and Solidarity 2027.

On this occasion, Hoai expressed her hope that the Lao NA President would continue supporting and creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community and businesses in Laos to maintain stable lives and operations, contributing to Laos’s development and the enduring Vietnam-Laos special relationship./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Lao NA President #VFF #Lao Front for National Construction
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly President holds talks with Lao counterpart

Parliamentary cooperation is an important pillar of overall Vietnam-Laos relations, helping strengthen the legal foundation, oversee the implementation of high-level agreements, translate the policies and agreements of the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and countries into concrete action, and support each other's development.

President of the Lao NA Sonexay Siphandone (right) presents a souvenir to the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association (VLFA) at the meeting in Hanoi on November 2, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top Lao legislator backs friendship activities ahead of 2027 milestones

Lao NA Sonexay Siphandone, who is on official Vietnam visit, urged the Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam friendship associations to keep coordinating closely and step up messaging on the two countries’ great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion, especially around the treaty’s 50th anniversary.

See more

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (R) presents a book entitled "80 Years of the National Assembly of Vietnam" to Deputy Speaker of the RoK’s National Assembly Nam In-soon. (Photo: VNA)

RoK NA Deputy Speaker lauds VNA, Yonhap’s role in bilateral ties

The Vietnam News Agency and Yonhap agreed to coordinate closely on information and communications for the 35th anniversary of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties next year, and continue information and delegation exchanges, support for resident correspondents, anti-fake news work and technology cooperation.

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu welcomes the LPRP delegation. (Photo: VNA)

Key Vietnamese Party leader welcomes LPRP delegation

Tu cast Vietnam–Laos ties as a special solidarity asset cultivated by generations of leaders and people, strategically vital to the construction and defence cause of both countries. With global and regional conditions shifting rapidly, he said the “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, strategic cohesion” motto requires shared resolve and responsibility from all sectors and levels, especially the two Parties and States’ leaders.

Congratulations extended to Commonwealth of Dominica, Panama on National Days

Congratulations extended to Commonwealth of Dominica, Panama on National Days

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam on November 3 sent a congratulatory message to President of the Commonwealth of Dominica Sylvanie Burton on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the Caribbean country's Independence Day (November 3, 1978 – 2026).

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up parliamentary cooperation, people-to-people exchanges

Ha Thi Nga, member of the Party Central Committee and Vice President and Secretary-General of the VFF Central Committee, expressed her wish for the VFF and its counterpart bodies under the Czech Chamber of Deputies to step up exchanges of experience in legislative work, receiving and addressing voters’ petitions, supervision and social governance.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at the eighth session of the NA Standing Committee on November 2, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top legislator asks for harnessing people’s power to curb crime

The top legislator stressed that to curb drug-related offences and other crimes, it is vital to leverage the collective strength of the entire people, describing every citizen as a soldier, every family as a battleground, and every locality as a fortress.

At the meeting between Nguyen Thanh Nghi, member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, and head of the committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy and Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, in Beijing on November 2. (Photo: VNA)

CPV delegation pays working visit to China

The two sides discussed measures to further enhance the effectiveness of cooperation, focusing on increasing delegation exchanges, strengthening training and capacity-building for officials, establishing regular research coordination channels, and organising thematic seminars and online discussions.

Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang welcomes Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India promote law enforcement cooperation

The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security called on India’s National Security Council to continue urging Indian law enforcement agencies to negotiate and sign cooperation documents with the ministry, including a draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in personnel training and capacity building and a draft agreement on cooperation in combating transnational crime between the Vietnamese ministry and the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs.

President of the Lao National Assembly Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse, Vandara Siphandone, arrive at Noi Bai International Airport on November 2, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Lao NA President begins official visit to Vietnam

In an interview on the visit and bilateral cooperation, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam said that, from a strategic perspective, the visit is important in further translating the concept of “strategic cohesion” into concrete action and making it a guiding principle underpinning Vietnam-Laos relations.

Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan addresses a discussion on the bill during the 16th National Assembly’s second session November 2 (Photo: VNA)

FDI attraction requires outcome-based support policies: minister

According to the minister, the draft law is being revised against the backdrop of projected total social investment demand for 2026-2030 being 2.21 times that of the 2021-2025 period. Disbursed foreign direct investment (FDI) alone needs to reach an average of 30-40 billion USD annually, six to seven times the level recorded in the previous period.

At the 7th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee to review 35 draft laws, resolutions at 8th session

In addition, the Standing Committee is expected to consider and adopt five draft resolutions concerning the allocation of inspection-related recovered funds to strengthen inspection agencies; the functions and organisational structure of the National Assembly's Council of Ethnic Affairs and committees; salary and allowance scales for State officials and judicial personnel; policies and working conditions for People's Council deputies; and approval of the National Assembly's Digital Architecture Framework version 2.0.