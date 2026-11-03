Lao, Vietnamese front organisations urged to strengthen cooperation

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo Member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai has called on key leaders of Vietnam and Laos, including Lao National Assembly (NA) President Sonexay Siphandone, to continue supporting and facilitating cooperation between the two countries’ front organisations.

She made the appeal at a meeting with NA President Sonexay in Hanoi on November 3, within the framework of the latter's official visit to Vietnam.

Hoai congratulated Sonexay on his election as President of the 10th-tenure NA of Laos. She said his first official visit to Vietnam in the new capacity is significant in consolidating political trust and strengthening cooperation between the two legislative bodies, while contributing to the development of the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

She congratulated the Lao Party, State and people on their important achievements in national construction, defence and development, expressing her confidence that, under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), the Lao people would continue to attain new successes and fulfil their socio-economic development goals.

Hoai stressed the need for the leaders of both Parties and countries, including the Lao NA President, to continue providing guidance and favourable conditions for the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the Lao Front for National Construction to enhance cooperation and exchange experience in mobilising and uniting people from all walks of life to participate in national construction and development.

She also called for stronger communication and education efforts, particularly among young people, to raise awareness of the longstanding tradition of solidarity and close ties between the two nations. Such efforts would help strengthen the social foundations of the bilateral relations, deepen mutual understanding, trust and bonds between their people, and preserve and promote the invaluable common asset shared by the two Parties and nations, Hoai said.

For his part, NA President Sonexay expressed his pleasure at Vietnam’s development achievements and congratulated the country on its important results in renewal, national development and the enhancement of its international standing.

He affirmed that the Lao Party, State and people always highly appreciate and remember Vietnam’s wholehearted and valuable support during Laos’s past struggle for national liberation and its current cause of national construction, defence and development.

Describing Laos-Vietnam relations as a special bond nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries, he called for more exchanges of delegations and experience in Party building, State governance and socio-economic development, as well as broader cooperation among agencies, organisations and localities.

Regarding cooperation between the two front organisations, NA President Sonexay praised their achievements and urged them to effectively implement signed agreements, expand coordination and share experience in mass mobilisation and building the great national unity bloc.

He also called for closer coordination in organising practical activities with broad impact during the Laos-Vietnam Year of Friendship and Solidarity 2027.

On this occasion, Hoai expressed her hope that the Lao NA President would continue supporting and creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community and businesses in Laos to maintain stable lives and operations, contributing to Laos’s development and the enduring Vietnam-Laos special relationship./.