Politics

Congratulations extended to Commonwealth of Dominica, Panama on National Days

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam on November 3 sent a congratulatory message to President of the Commonwealth of Dominica Sylvanie Burton on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the Caribbean country's Independence Day (November 3, 1978 – 2026).

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam on November 3 sent a congratulatory message to President of the Commonwealth of Dominica Sylvanie Burton on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the Caribbean country's Independence Day (November 3, 1978 – 2026).

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung sent a message of congratulations to Dominican Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy Vince Henderson.

On the occasion of the 123rd anniversary of Panama's National Day, known as Separation Day (November 3, 1903 – 2026), General Secretary and President To Lam on November 3 also sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Panama José Raúl Mulino Quintero.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung also extended congratulations to Panama's Minister of Foreign Affairs Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez on the occasion./.

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