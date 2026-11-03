Vietnam eyes opportunities amid supply chain shifts in Southeast Asia

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Vietnam has a prime opportunity to attract investment in high-tech industries, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, data centres, and logistics, while enhancing its role in global value chains as Southeast Asia becomes an increasingly significant destination for international investment.

The issue was discussed by business leaders, experts, and international corporate representatives at the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 Summit, organised by Fortune magazine in Ho Chi Minh City on November 3.

Supply chains shift towards Southeast Asia



Geopolitical tensions, trade protectionism, tariff changes and technological competition are prompting global businesses to adjust production, sourcing and investment strategies, diversify manufacturing locations and strengthen supply chain resilience.



Thomas Knudsen, Executive Chairman of Toll Group, noted that supply chains are gradually shifting from traditional manufacturing hubs to Southeast Asia. He expects the trend of moving production from China to ASEAN to continue, supported by stronger regional connectivity and infrastructure development, as well as rising investment demands.

Building resilient supply chains requires flexible transport options, transit warehousing and better cross-border connectivity, he said, noting that the region's dynamism, expanding real-time payment systems and free trade agreements offer significant advantages.

However, to fully capitalise on its advantages, the region needs to strengthen its connectivity with global markets and establish effective links between the public and private sectors.

James Nesbitt, Managing Director and Head of Global Subsidiaries for Singapore and ASEAN at Standard Chartered, said businesses are diversifying suppliers and customer markets, increasing inventories and adjusting production methods to minimise supply chain disruptions, while security and political factors are increasingly influencing investment decisions and production organisation.

According to Thammasak Sethaudom, President and CEO of SCG, competition from excess manufacturing capacity in China is spreading across the region. Businesses need to expand production, leverage free trade agreements, cut costs and increase added value. He said automation could improve precision, product quality and resource efficiency, allowing companies to focus more on design, research and development.

Vietnam ready to welcome new waves of investment

Deputy Minister of Finance Le Tan Can said Vietnam aims to become a regional hub for artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres, as well as a destination for multinational corporations, international investment funds and financial institutions.



To realise this goal, the country is focusing on building a new-generation investment ecosystem that connects foreign-invested enterprises with domestic businesses, while developing logistics, data and clean energy infrastructure and a high-quality workforce.

The Fortune Southeast Asia 500 Summit is organised by Fortune magazine in Ho Chi Minh City on November 3. (Photo: VNA)

It aims to attract foreign investors as partners in technology research, innovation and product development, rather than merely producers for the domestic market. Priority areas include semiconductors, electronics, sustainable value chains and high-quality workforce training.

Nguyen Loc Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, highlighted the city's strengths in finance, trade, services, industry, high-tech industrial parks and the Cai Mep – Thi Vai deep-water port, saying that these create favourable conditions for connecting production chains and development of logistics, trade and financial services.

In the first nine months of 2026, the city's GRDP grew 9.06%, while registered foreign investment exceeded 19 billion USD, four times the figure recorded in the same period last year and accounting for over 30% of the national total.

Ha said the southern metropolis seeks stronger links between investors and local businesses, suppliers, and partners in automation, AI, energy management and workforce training. It is also developing an international financial centre, free trade zones and logistics infrastructure.

Businesses stressed that opportunities from global supply chain shifts lie not only in attracting investment but also in converting it into technology, knowledge, production capacity and domestic added value, helping Vietnam boost competitiveness and strengthen its role in regional and global production and trade networks./.