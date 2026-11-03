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Bac Ninh targets 62.1 billion USD in development investment by 2030

Bac Ninh city aims to mobilise and effectively utilise around 1.6 quadrillion VND (62.1 billion USD) in total development investment capital across society during the 2026–2030 period.

Residents work with local authorities to clear land for road construction in An Ba hamlet, Son Dong commune, Bac Ninh city. (Photo: VNA)
Residents work with local authorities to clear land for road construction in An Ba hamlet, Son Dong commune, Bac Ninh city. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – The northern city of Bac Ninh is stepping up investment attraction and accelerating the implementation of major projects, according to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Mai Son.

The city aims to mobilise and effectively utilise around 1.6 quadrillion VND (62.1 billion USD) in total development investment capital across society during the 2026–2030 period.

To achieve this target, Bac Ninh is focusing on resolving obstacles facing investment projects, completing procedures for industrial parks and clusters, and accelerating key infrastructure projects. It will overhaul mechanisms and policies to address bottlenecks, particularly in administrative reform, infrastructure investment, site clearance and human resources development, while enhancing policy implementation.

The city will also push ahead with improving its business and investment environment, maintaining its Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) among the country's leading localities and strengthening its commitment to supporting businesses. Local authorities will be held accountable for addressing investors' difficulties and recommendations.

Priority will be given to upgrading transport, industrial and urban infrastructure, as well as water supply and drainage systems. Key projects include Gia Binh International Airport, Ring Roads No. 4 and 5, railway routes connecting Lao Cai, Hanoi and Hai Phong, and the high-speed railway linking Hanoi and Quang Ninh.

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A road in Bac Ninh city (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh will accelerate site clearance and infrastructure development at established industrial parks, while promoting links between industrial zones and modern urban and service areas. It will also attract major investors to develop integrated urban areas and promote compact urban models to improve land-use efficiency.

The city will prioritise experienced investors with strong financial capacity, particularly those undertaking high-tech, high-value-added and environmentally friendly projects, Son said.

In the first 10 months of 2026, Bac Ninh attracted around 19.4 billion USD in domestic and foreign investment, including more than 4.247 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) and over 387 trillion VND in domestic investment.

During the period, six industrial park infrastructure projects were approved, while newly registered and additional investment capital for infrastructure and secondary projects in industrial parks reached approximately 5 billion USD.

The city has established 101 industrial clusters covering 4,108 hectares, of which 67 are now operational. These clusters have attracted 1,453 projects with total registered capital of 31.96 trillion VND and created jobs for around 61,000 workers.

Authorities are addressing land and compensation issues and accelerating infrastructure construction at the remaining 34 clusters, particularly wastewater treatment facilities.

The city is also reviewing delayed projects and those whose investors lack implementation capacity or use land inefficiently to improve land-use efficiency and ensure investment resources are utilised properly./.

VNA
#Bac Ninh #site clearance #development investments #Provincial Competitiveness Index #Gia Binh International Airport Bac Ninh
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