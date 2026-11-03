Central region steps up investment in aviation infrastructure

Hanoi (VNA) – From increasing passenger terminal capacity and adding runways and aircraft parking stands to launching new projects, central localities are gradually expanding its “gateway to the skies”, opening up new growth opportunities and creating fresh momentum for economic development.



Building runways, expanding connectivity



On October 29, the first charter flight from Macao (China) landed safely on Runway 2 at Phu Cat International Airport in Gia Lai province, marking the official start of operations at the facility.



Construction of Runway 2 began in August 2025, with total investment of nearly 3.25 trillion VND (126.24 million USD). The project is being implemented by the Gia Lai provincial management board of investment and construction projects for transport and agriculture.



Despite the tight schedule and stringent technical requirements, the project has been completed to the required standards of quality, safety and aviation security. Phu Cat Airport can now accommodate Code C aircraft such as the A320 and A321, as well as equivalent models. It can also receive Code E aircraft when required, provided all corresponding operating conditions are met.



Also in October, in Quang Tri province, a Cessna 208 aircraft operated by the Survey and Aerial Mapping One Member Limited Liability Company under the Ministry of National Defence’s Department of Operations conducted surveys and inspections to assess obstacle clearance and aviation safety. The work is part of efforts to complete the technical requirements before Quang Tri Airport begins operations.



Quang Tri Airport is being developed by a consortium comprising T&T Transport Infrastructure Investment and Development Company and CIENCO4 under a public-private partnership (PPP), with investment of more than 5.8 trillion VND.



Under the adjusted master plan, the airport will be upgraded from 4C to 4E classification, enabling it to accommodate modern wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 777, Boeing 787 and Airbus A350. It is designed to handle up to 5 million passengers and 25,500 tonnes of cargo annually. More than 80% of the project’s construction work has been completed to date.



Investing with long-term vision



As the region’s main aviation hub, Da Nang International Airport has received continuous investment in recent years, including the construction of the T2 international terminal and upgrades to Terminal T1. However, investment progress has yet to keep pace with passenger growth.



To develop a comprehensive and sustainable solution, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) and the Da Nang municipal People’s Committee announced the launch of two expansion projects for Da Nang International Airport in late August 2026. They comprise the renovation and expansion of Terminal T1 and Phase 1 of the aircraft parking apron expansion, with total investment of nearly 10 trillion VND.



The projects aim to increase operational capacity, improve passenger services and meet the growing demand for air transport, tourism and trade in Da Nang and central Vietnam in the new development period.



Under the designs, the projects will raise Terminal T1’s annual capacity to 14 million passengers and add six parking stands for Code C aircraft. Construction is scheduled to begin in August 2027. The terminal expansion is expected to be completed and put into operation in January 2029, while the renovation of the existing terminal is scheduled for completion in August 2029.



Across Hai Van Pass, tourism in Hue city is enjoying strong growth, putting increasing pressure on the operational capacity of Phu Bai Airport. Under a decision by the Ministry of Construction, Phu Bai Airport is planned to handle around 4 million passengers annually by 2030 and 12 million by 2050.



However, Hue city leaders said passenger numbers could reach 6 million in 2026. The city therefore hopes to raise the airport’s designed capacity to around 7 million passengers a year by 2030. It has also proposed that Runway 2 and a synchronised taxiway system be developed before 2030.



Nguyen Cao Cuong, Chairman of ACV’s Board of Directors, said that airports in localities not only meet travel demand but also help drive economic growth, tourism and trade.



Through its airports, ACV therefore hopes to strengthen cooperation with local authorities and airlines to explore appropriate support measures, attract carriers, launch new routes, increase flight frequencies, boost passenger numbers and further expand its presence in promising international markets./.

VNA