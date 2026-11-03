Phu Quoc tops RoK families’ overseas winter holiday searches

Hanoi (VNA) – Phu Quoc has overtaken popular destinations in Japan and across Southeast Asia to become the most searched-for overseas destination on Agoda among the Republic of Korea’s families of with children planning holidays between November 2026 and January 2027.



Phu Quoc overtakes long-standing favourites



According to online booking platform Agoda, Phu Quoc drew the most accommodation searches of any overseas destination among Korean families with children planning a winter holiday. The ranking draws on searches made between July and September 2026 by Korean travellers accompanied by at least one child, for check-in dates from November 2026 to January 2027.



Searches for accommodation in Phu Quoc rose 33% year on year, lifting the island four places to the top of the ranking, ahead of established destinations in Northeast and Southeast Asia. Two other Vietnamese destinations, Nha Trang and Da Nang, also made the top 10.



Phu Quoc’s best weather arrives around November, making it easier for families to get outdoors and explore. (Photo: Sun Group)

Fukuoka, Japan, came second, climbing four places as searches rose 61%. Osaka, Nha Trang, Tokyo, Da Nang, Okinawa, Cebu, Sapporo and Chiang Mai followed, in that order. Japanese destinations accounted for half the list, a sign of their enduring appeal to Korean travellers that makes Phu Quoc’s first-place finish all the more striking.



Reporting on the findings, ChosunBiz attributed some of Phu Quoc’s appeal to the timing of its best weather, which begins in November and coincides with the winter break for Korean families. The island also lets families combine activities such as snorkelling over coral reefs with visits to amusement parks and a safari park.



An island for every generation



Phu Quoc’s appeal starts with its climate. From around November, the island generally sees less rain and more warm, sunny weather, making it easier to spend time outdoors. For Korean families looking for a change of scene during the cold winter months, a tropical beach holiday offers time to swim, play and relax together.



Another draw for families is how much they can fit into one holiday, particularly in the south of the island. Visitors can combine a beach break with a range of activities, all within easy reach.



From Sunset Town, families can ride the world’s longest three-wire cable car to Hon Thom Island, taking in sweeping views of the sea, sky and surrounding islands. The ride itself is an experience the whole family can share. At the far end of the line is Sun World Hon Thom, home to Aquatopia Water Park and attractions for different age groups. Younger children have play areas of their own, while older family members can try the thrill rides.



Convenient links between the Hon Thom cable car and nearby attractions make it easier for parents to plan their day. (Photo: Sun Group)

Back in Sunset Town at the end of the day, visitors can stay for dinner and catch a show such as Kiss of the Sea or Symphony of the Sea. Live performances and fireworks by the water give families another way to spend the evening after a day at the beach or the resort.



Having accommodation, restaurants and attractions close together gives parents flexibility. Families might spend one day on Hon Thom and the next relaxing at their resort, then take an evening stroll or see a show. They can adjust the pace around children’s meals and rest times.



Many resorts in southern Phu Quoc offer multi-bedroom villas with private pools, giving families space to spend time together and room to relax in private. (Photo courtesy of New World Phu Quoc Resort)

Phu Quoc’s resorts also cater to a holiday style popular in the RoK known as “hocance”. A blend of “hotel” and “vacance”, meaning holiday, the term describes a break spent mostly enjoying a hotel’s facilities and services, with less time spent moving between sights.



Beachfront properties such as Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort and New World Phu Quoc Resort offer multi-bedroom villas with private pools, well suited to families travelling with young children or several generations. Shared living areas give everyone room to gather, while each guest still has space to unwind.



Guests can spend time on the beach, dine at a restaurant or book a wellness treatment within the resort. For families who prefer to stay in one place, the resort itself can be a substantial part of the holiday.



Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ Seoul–Phu Quoc route gives travellers from the Republic of Korea another way to reach the island. (Photo: Sun Group)

JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort offers a different experience. Designed to resemble a fictional 19th-century university, its colourful buildings and the campus story that runs through the property give parents and children places to explore and photograph.



Alongside the island’s range of resorts, direct flights between the RoK and Phu Quoc make the journey easier. The Seoul–Phu Quoc route operated by Sun PhuQuoc Airways gives Korean travellers another option. For families with children, flying direct removes a connection and simplifies planning.



The RoK’s media see lasting reasons for Phu Quoc’s rise. The island addresses several priorities at once, from cost and convenient infrastructure to the depth of its visitor experiences and how closely they match travellers’ tastes. As families increasingly expect holidays that are easy to organise and tailored to their needs, Phu Quoc’s ability to adapt quickly, coupled with its long-term approach to development, is gradually setting a new standard for Korean family holidays in the years ahead./.