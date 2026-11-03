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APEC 2027: Special legal framework clears bottlenecks at major construction sites

Beyond successfully hosting APEC 2027, An Giang aims to ensure that these investments deliver long-term benefits. Upgraded aviation, urban transport, water supply and drainage, environmental treatment and digital infrastructure are expected to transform Phu Quoc and create fresh momentum for the special zone’s socio-economic development in the decades ahead.

Work at the construction of the Phu Quoc International Airport. (Photo: Pubished by VNA)
Work at the construction of the Phu Quoc International Airport. (Photo: Pubished by VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – The southern province of An Giang is mobilising maximum resources to accelerate 21 key infrastructure projects in Phu Quoc special zone in preparation for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027.

The National Assembly’s Resolution No. 41/2026/QH16, dated August 24, 2026, and the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 1679/QD-TTg, dated August 28, 2026, have established a special legal framework to address longstanding obstacles and speed up project implementation.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Trung Ho said the new framework has helped resolve complicated issues involving planning, architecture, investment procedures, land, public-private partnerships (PPP), land funds for payment, construction materials and project acceptance.
Notably, it allows urgent construction orders for eligible projects, shortening investment preparation procedures and adjustments to investment capital and funding plans. It also provides breakthrough mechanisms for recovering and utilising minerals for land filling, helping ease concerns over material supplies for major coastal and land reclamation projects.

The PM decision has also facilitated the implementation of essential environmental infrastructure. In particular, the centralised wastewater treatment plant project in An Thoi has been shifted to public investment following the provincial People’s Committee’s Decision No. 4309/QD-UBND, dated September 16, 2026, ensuring its implementation can meet APEC requirements.

An Giang has adopted the “six clear” approach, defining clear responsibilities and tasks, while establishing a dedicated fast-track mechanism for APEC-related procedures.

The 21 key projects comprise 11 public investment projects and 10 PPP and business investment projects. According to the provincial Department of Finance, more than 9.58 trillion VND of the 13.47 trillion VND (522.9 million USD) in public investment capital allocated for 2026 had been disbursed as of October 26, equivalent to 71.14%.

Several major projects have recorded substantial progress. Technical infrastructure undergrounding in Duong Dong has reached 87.18%, while the expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport has completed 100% of its second runway, with Terminal 2 at 80.3% and the VIP terminal at 99.8%. The APEC Conference Centre has reached 77.7%, while the special zone’s smart operation and monitoring centre stands at 80%.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ho Van Mung urged investors and contractors to strengthen manpower and equipment, organise construction in three shifts, and accelerate work through parallel construction activities.

He stressed that progress must go hand in hand with quality, safety, efficiency and sustainability. Projects must also allow sufficient time for inspection, acceptance, system integration and trial operation before being put into use.

Beyond successfully hosting APEC 2027, An Giang aims to ensure that these investments deliver long-term benefits. Upgraded aviation, urban transport, water supply and drainage, environmental treatment and digital infrastructure are expected to transform Phu Quoc and create fresh momentum for the special zone’s socio-economic development in the decades ahead./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #An Giang #APEC #Phu Quoc special zone
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