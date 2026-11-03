Phu Tho accelerates preparations for ADB-funded tourism infrastructure project

Phu Tho (VNA) – A delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), led by Manoj Sharma, Director of its Water and Urban Development Sector Office for Southeast Asia, held a working session with the People’s Committee of Phu Tho province on November 3 to review preparations for an ADB-funded tourism infrastructure development project in the former Hoa Binh province.

According to the Hoa Binh Regional Project Management Board, the Prime Minister approved the project in principle under Decision No. 1447/QD-TTg dated June 30, 2025. Classified as a Group A project, it has a total investment of 3.75 trillion VND (145.6 million USD), including 2.93 trillion VND in official development assistance (ODA) loans from the ADB and 818.4 billion VND in counterpart funding.

The project will be rolled out in Ky Son, Tan Hoa, Thong Nhat and Thung Nai communes and wards, with an estimated implementation period of six years from the loan agreement's effective date, during 2028–2034.

The project management board is incorporating comments from the provincial Department of Construction into the feasibility study report and finalising documents for a third appraisal. It is also coordinating with relevant agencies and an ADB pre-appraisal mission to review preparations and agree on an implementation roadmap.

Vice Chairman of the Phu Tho provincial People’s Committee Quach Tat Liem (centre) speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)

The province is expected to approve the environmental impact assessment report and the project in November. The ADB's formal loan appraisal is scheduled for March 2027, followed by loan negotiations in September 2027 and submission to its Board of Directors for approval in February 2028. The loan agreement is expected to be signed in April 2028 and take effect the following month, with construction scheduled to begin in May 2028.

At the working session, the two sides reviewed progress. They discussed the architectural design of Hoa Binh Bridge, site clearance, the Thung Nai Port, and arrangements for its management and operation. Representatives of relevant agencies and localities also proposed solutions to ensure the project stays on schedule.

Vice Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Quach Tat Liem highlighted Phu Tho's tourism potential following the merger of the former Hoa Binh, Vinh Phuc and Phu Tho provinces. He said that with its expanded development space and diverse natural and cultural resources, the province has advantages in ecotourism, resort tourism, community-based tourism, sports tourism, and spiritual and cultural tourism.

He stressed that the project would help complete the area's infrastructure network, better tap its tourism potential, attract domestic and international visitors, develop distinctive tourism products and improve local living standards.

Phu Tho's leaders appreciated the support through the ADB's ODA financing, calling for project completion, as well as broader collaboration in priority areas, particularly tourism infrastructure.

For his part, Sharma praised the province's preparations and development orientations, expressing confidence that the project would improve tourism infrastructure in the former Hoa Binh area, attract investment and support the development of new tourism products. He said it would also pave the way for subsequent projects and enhance Phu Tho's standing as a tourism destination in Vietnam and the region./.