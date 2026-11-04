Dong Van Karst Plateau recommended for renewal of UNESCO Global Geopark status

Paris (VNA) – The UNESCO Global Geoparks Council on November 3 unanimously awarded a “Green Card”, the highest rating under its periodic revalidation process, to the Dong Van Karst Plateau in Tuyen Quang province.



The decision means the council has recommended extending its UNESCO Global Geopark status for another four years, marking the fourth consecutive time the site has passed the revalidation process.



The decision was made at the 11th session of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Council, held from November 2-4. It reflects international recognition of Vietnam's efforts to preserve its geological, natural and cultural heritage while linking conservation with sustainable tourism development and improved livelihoods for local residents.



Speaking at the session, Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO, welcomed the unanimous support from council members. She said the result reflects international recognition of the sustained efforts made by local authorities, relevant sectors and communities to preserve and promote the heritage values of the Dong Van Karst Plateau, while advancing sustainable tourism, creating livelihoods and generating jobs, particularly for ethnic minority communities.



According to the ambassador, the recommendation to renew the designation not only confirms the achievements made so far but also recognises the locality's commitment to linking heritage conservation with sustainable development. The result will also help enhance the profile, standing and international competitiveness of tourism in Tuyen Quang province, while strengthening its position on Vietnam's tourism map.



Assessing the revalidation process, Sophie Justice, Chair of the 11th session of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Council and Director of the Chablais UNESCO Global Geopark in France, said the council has noted significant progress made by geoparks in Vietnam in recent years.



The Dong Van Karst Plateau is a very outstanding example of local people being fully committed to the geopark (Photo: VNA)

Regarding the Dong Van Karst Plateau, she praised the quality of heritage management, conservation and promotion, particularly local community engagement and attention to linguistic diversity and indigenous cultural elements. These factors, she said, have given the Dong Van Karst Plateau's dossier its distinctive character and persuasive strength. She recommended that the locality maintain its efforts in education, sustainable development, tourism and heritage management, as these are long-term tasks requiring the continued involvement of authorities at all levels and local communities.



Sharing this view, Sarah Gamble, a member of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Council, said the Dong Van Karst Plateau has outstanding landscapes and a dedicated, effective management team. She is particularly impressed by efforts to engage local residents, support communities in developing livelihoods, improving skills and expanding business activities.

Gamble said Vietnam should continue strengthening its links with the UNESCO Global Geoparks Network and promoting cooperation with the National Commission for UNESCO, universities and regional partners. Active participation in international forums and conferences to showcase its model and share practical experience would help the Dong Van Karst Plateau further improve its management and make greater contributions to the global network.



From a technical perspective, Dr. Trinh Hai Son, Director of the Vietnam Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources and Chairman of the Vietnam Subcommittee for UNESCO Global Geoparks, said the fourth consecutive renewal recommendation is significant for the locality, particularly in providing further momentum for economic development and improving living standards on the Dong Van Karst Plateau.



According to Dr. Son, Vietnam has fulfilled three of the five recommendations made during the previous revalidation, while work on the remaining two was ongoing. Vietnam is committed to completing these tasks and seriously implementing the council's new recommendations. Positive results noted in this assessment included the development of indigenous communities, improvements in infrastructure, the promotion of traditional culture and the implementation of the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme.



Notably, Kristof Vandenberghe, head of UNESCO's Earth Sciences and Geoparks Section, described the Dong Van Karst Plateau as an outstanding example of a balanced approach to nature conservation and socio-economic development. He said the UNESCO Global Geoparks Programme aimed to protect natural values while enabling local communities to participate in development activities and benefit directly from them.



The Dong Van Karst Plateau is a very outstanding example of local people being fully committed to the geopark. The community understands the importance of conservation, takes the initiative in protecting these values and feels proud of them, Vandenberghe stressed. This is also one of the key reasons why the geopark has been recommended for a further four-year extension of its status.



According to UNESCO representatives, the value of the Global Geoparks Network lies not only in connecting recognised sites but also in sharing experience, addressing common challenges and replicating effective models. The Dong Van Karst Plateau should therefore take a more proactive role in exchanging experience with other geoparks, showcasing good practices and strengthening international cooperation./.



