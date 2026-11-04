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Upgrades planned for Ho Chi Minh road section from Pac Po to Cao Bang

Under project plans, the construction will cover a total length of nearly 39km starting from the Ho Chi Minh House in Pac Po, Truong Ha commune and ending at the intersection with the former National Highway 3 (now part of the Ho Chi Minh Road), in Cao Bang province's Bach Dang commune.

A section of the Ho Chi Minh Road (Photo: VNA)
A section of the Ho Chi Minh Road (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Ministry of Construction has approved an investment project to upgrade and expand the Pac Po–Cao Bang section of the Ho Chi Minh Road.

Under project plans, the construction will cover a total length of nearly 39km starting from the Ho Chi Minh House in Pac Po, Truong Ha commune and ending at the intersection with the former National Highway 3 (now part of the Ho Chi Minh Road), in Cao Bang province's Bach Dang commune.

The section will be upgraded and expanded into a four-lane road, with a roadbed width of 16m and a design speed of 60km per hour. The project will also involve widening seven existing bridges and constructing four new bridges.

Total estimated investment for the project is nearly 3.2 trillion VND (124 million USD). This includes estimated compensation, support and resettlement costs of 957 billion VND, construction costs of more than 1.8 trillion VND, project management costs of 16 billion VND and construction investment consultancy costs of 64 billion VND.

Other costs are estimated at around 36 billion VND, and contingency costs at 300 billion VND.

The Ministry of Construction has instructed the Ho Chi Minh Road Project Management Board to direct the design consultants and appraisal consultants to finalise the feasibility study report and submit the required documents and materials to relevant authorities in accordance with regulations.

In the next stage, following comprehensive surveys of topographical, geological and hydrological conditions, the project management unit must instruct design consultants, appraisal consultants and relevant parties to carefully review and analyse the survey data, applicable standards and technical characteristics of the project.

They must then select appropriate design solutions to ensure economic and technical efficiency, long-term structural stability and optimal investment effectiveness.

According to the Road Network Development Plan for the 2021–2030 period, the Ho Chi Minh Road will continue to serve as a major transport artery and is expected to be further upgraded into an expressway.

Construction on the road began in 2000. It has a total planned length of 2,600km and is expected to be completed next year./.

VNA
#Cao Bang #Pac Po Vietnam
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