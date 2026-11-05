Culture - Sports

Technology, intellectual property drive sustainable development of cultural industries

Combining technology with a creative mindset has enabled familiar cultural materials to reach wider audiences, bringing new life to traditional cultural values.

“Chuyen Ha Noi – Mot ngay rat Ha Noi” (Hanoi stories – A truly Hanoi day), a programme held by the Thang Long Song, Dance and Music Theatre, is a cultural product developed to serve tourism and contribute to the development of the capital's cultural industries. (Photo: VNA)
“Chuyen Ha Noi – Mot ngay rat Ha Noi” (Hanoi stories – A truly Hanoi day), a programme held by the Thang Long Song, Dance and Music Theatre, is a cultural product developed to serve tourism and contribute to the development of the capital's cultural industries. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Technology has been seen as a powerful tool for unlocking cultural potential, while intellectual property (IP) is recognised as a key foundation for promoting the sustainable development of creative values.

Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW, issued by the Political Bureau on January 7, 2026, on the development of Vietnamese culture, identifies science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers of cultural development.

This orientation highlights not only the role of technology in optimising and spreading cultural values but also the need to apply technological advances to create new cultural products and values.

Combining technology with a creative mindset has enabled familiar cultural materials to reach wider audiences, bringing new life to traditional cultural values.

3D mapping, virtual reality (VR) and light art have created new visitor experiences at heritage sites such as the Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) complex, the Thang Long Imperial Citadel and the Hue Imperial Citadel, helping create attractive tours with both economic and cultural-educational values.

Meanwhile, young artists are giving traditional art forms, including cheo singing (Vietnamese traditional opera), xam (traditional blind buskers' singing) and quan ho (Love duet) singing, fresh expressions to attract contemporary audiences.

Digital platforms are also helping cultural products reach wider markets and generate additional revenue. Music television programmes such as “Anh trai vuot ngan chong gai” (Call me by fire) and “Anh trai say hi,” have expanded into concert shows, concert films and related commercial products.

These examples show how cultural values can develop into cultural IPs across different platforms, creating new opportunities for the creative economy.

Lawyer Tran Thi Tam, Director of IPCOM Vietnam, said cultural IPs are creative works that could be commercially exploited across sectors such as entertainment, cinema, consumer goods and tourism, with technology helping expand their reach and competitiveness.

Cultural products, from films, music and performances to festivals, tourist destinations, craft village products and handicrafts, may be protected through various IP rights, including copyright, related rights, trademarks, trade names and geographical indications, she said.

Nguyen Thi Hoang Lan, Director of the Authority of Electronic Information and Digital Transformation under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said cultural resources could generate lasting economic value only when developed through a complete value chain linking heritage holders, creators, technology providers and businesses.

She called for an integrated value chain covering the identification of cultural origins and rights holders, creative development, commercialisation and benefit-sharing. She also stressed the need for closer coordination among cultural stakeholders, creative professionals, technology providers and businesses, with the State acting as a facilitator.

Recently, the Vietnam Green Dragon Awards 2026 has been launched to connect creators with businesses, technology and markets, promote cultural innovation and contribute to the development of the country's cultural industries and soft power.

Focusing on four pillars – Creativity, Technology, Experience and Impact – the awards will honour initiatives, products and cultural IPs that renew heritage through contemporary ideas and technology. Eligible fields include arts, music, design, tourism, STEAM education and technology-based cultural digitisation. The awards ceremony is scheduled for January 2027./.

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