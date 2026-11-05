Sci-Tech

Vietnam unleashes data flows to drive digital transformation

Uniform management and regulated exploitation of information can cut repeated declarations by citizens and businesses and give state agencies a stronger basis for better administrative procedures.

Hai Phong officers digitalise land data (Photo: VNA)
Hai Phong officers digitalise land data (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Data is turning into a core resource for public management, governance and service delivery. But fragmented systems, weak standardisation and information security risk are still blocking efforts to extract value from it.

Fragmentation remains the first bottleneck

Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Deputy Director of the Department of Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation at the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy, said a key bottleneck is incomplete data connection and sharing, while grassroots officials still juggle separate software tools, raising workload pressure and limiting data use in governance.

Reviewing, cleaning and standardising data systemwide and tightening links to the National Data Centre are therefore critical. Uniform management and regulated exploitation of information can cut repeated declarations by citizens and businesses and give state agencies a stronger basis for better administrative procedures. Data updates need clear verification, assigned responsibility at the receiving unit and safeguards that information is used only for the intended purpose.

Interoperability pays off only when it translates into concrete user benefits. A well-funded technology platform will still underdeliver if procedures are complex, operations are clunky or citizens do not get the results they expect. Solutions need to target bottlenecks, cut costs, lift productivity and improve access. For public administrative apps, clear interfaces, convenient operations and stable performance directly shape user uptake.

That requires shifting the focus of app development from building systems to measuring usage outcomes. Process time and convenience, information reuse, and public feedback should be key yardsticks for digital service quality.

Dinh Duc Thu, Deputy CEO of VNPT VinaPhone, said technical standards for system connection exist, but real-world rollout remains patchy. Multiple solution developers can produce overlapping apps, while data across platforms is still underexploited.

Once data is standardised and systems connect effectively, state agencies will find it easier to use information for governance. For the public, the payoff should be fewer documents, declarations and procedural steps.

Security and uptime must be built in

When many apps draw on the same information, a single account, access right or interface vulnerability can hit multiple linked systems. Information security therefore has to be designed in from the start, embedded in operations and backed by contingency plans.

Pham Trung Thanh, security expert and member of the Technology and International Cooperation Committee of the National Cybersecurity Association, flagged risks in record digitisation, data centralisation and API-based interconnection. More connection points mean tighter control over accounts, access keys and data exploitation rights. Stolen credentials can widen exposure across systems.

Agencies must therefore map all data they manage, classify it by sensitivity, control access and monitor regularly. Backups must be tied to a concrete recovery plan. A backup alone does not guarantee restart after an incident; data restoration capability and the time needed to maintain or restore services must be tested and drilled periodically.

For essential service systems, contingency plans should match data importance and operational requirements. Backups must be protected against malware modification or deletion and checked for usability when the primary system fails, he added./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #National Cybersecurity Association #digital service quality Vietnam
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