Quang Ninh, China’s Guangxi seek stronger cooperation in digital economy, AI

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Quang Ninh city always attaches importance to strenthening friendship and cooperation with Chinese localities, including the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Van Khang said on October 28.

He made the remarks while receiving a delegation from Guangxi’s Big Data Development Bureau, led by its director Zhao Zhigang, who is also Deputy Secretary-General of the People’s Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Khang briefed the delegation on the city’s socio-economic situation and its orientations for developing science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

He stressed that Quang Ninh considers science and technology, innovation and digital transformation key drivers of improved competitiveness, more effective governance and sustainable development.

The city has developed an action programme with ambitious targets for the share of high-tech products, the scale of the digital economy, online public services and cashless payments, aiming to achieve comprehensive digital transformation.

The city leader expressed his hope that the delegation would engage in professional exchanges with Quang Ninh’s departments and agencies to translate into concrete initiatives the cooperation areas in science and technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and the digital economy agreed upon by senior leaders of the two sides.

Quang Ninh pledged to create favourable conditions and direct relevant agencies to work closely with their Guangxi counterparts to implement cooperation initiatives and deliver practical results, he added.

For his part, Zhao spoke highly of Quang Ninh’s potential, development orientations and determination to advance science and technology, innovation and AI.

He affirmed that Guangxi stands ready to share experience and work with Quang Ninh to explore development orientations for the digital economy, improve policy frameworks, and implement projects involving digital infrastructure, digital data and AI applications.

Zhao also expressed his hope that the visit would provide an opportunity for the two sides to hold in-depth discussions and identify specific, practical cooperation areas suited to their respective needs and strengths.

The same day, the Quang Ninh Department of Science and Technology and Guangxi’s Big Data Development Bureau held talks to discuss potential areas of cooperation in greater detail.

The two sides shared experience in developing digital infrastructure, applying AI and promoting digital transformation, while discussing a list of potential cooperation areas and support for the development of an AI research and application centre in Quang Ninh./.