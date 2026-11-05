Coordinated development of energy, AI and infrastructure needed for industrial growth

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Coordinated development of energy, artificial intelligence (AI) and sustainable infrastructure is needed to support Vietnam's industrial growth and digital transformation, experts said at a series of specialised seminars in Ho Chi Minh City on November 4.

The events were organised by Informa Markets Vietnam in collaboration with the Asia Pacific Urban Energy Association (APUEA), the Vietnam Internet Association (VIA), the Vietnam Cloud Computing and Data Centre Club, and other partners.

Experts noted that Vietnam is emerging as a regional bright spot for data infrastructure development, driven by growing demand for AI, cloud computing, 5G commercialisation and digital transformation. However, they said the country needs coordinated preparations, including green power supplies, international submarine cable connectivity and operational capabilities meeting global standards.

Tran Huu Dung, Director of Quang Trung Software City Development Company Limited and VIA's southern regional representative, said the AI boom is reshaping the global digital infrastructure landscape, increasing demand for computing power, data storage, connectivity, electricity and cooling solutions.

TTran Huu Dung, Director of Quang Trung Software City Development Company Limited and VIA's southern regional representative, speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Global investment in computing infrastructure is projected to reach 6.7 trillion USD by 2030, including around 5.2 trillion USD for AI infrastructure. The International Energy Agency estimates that electricity consumption by data centres will nearly double to around 950 billion kWh by 2030, while power consumption by AI-dedicated data centres is expected to triple.

Vietnam's Law on Telecommunications allows foreign investors to hold up to 100% ownership in data centre and cloud computing service businesses, helping attract international technology, capital and management expertise. Meanwhile, the Law on Personal Data Protection, which takes effect on January 1, sets clear requirements for data security and the responsibilities of data-processing organisations.

Nguyen Thi Phuong Yen, Deputy Director of the Energy Information and Electricity Market Development Centre under the Electricity Authority of Vietnam, said the global energy sector is undergoing major changes driven by the energy transition, emerging technologies and digital transformation.

In Vietnam, energy remains fundamental to socio-economic development and national competitiveness. As demand rises, the challenge is not only to ensure adequate and stable supplies but also to build a modern and efficient energy system capable of adapting to technological and market changes, she said.

Yen stressed the need to improve institutions and infrastructure, promote innovation and technology applications, mobilise investment and strengthen public-private partnerships. Closer links among policies, technologies, markets and investment are essential to translate development orientations into practical solutions, she added.

Prof. Dr Nguyen Van Phuoc, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Science and Technology Associations, said stronger connections among industrial networks will help businesses select integrated technological solutions that improve efficiency, reduce operating costs and enhance competitiveness.

He added that the union and the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Water and Environment are ready to work with domestic and international partners to promote technology adoption and human resource development.

Experts also highlighted growing links between the energy sector and manufacturing, cooling technologies, water management, digital infrastructure and data centres, reflecting an increasingly integrated development trend.

Energy efficiency and sustainability are no longer concerns exclusive to the energy sector but have become key factors shaping competitiveness across the economy, they said./.