Culture - Sports

Hue International Sculpture Camp opens

Running until November 15, the event is a meaningful cultural and artistic activity celebrating Vietnam Culture Day (November 24), contributing to the promotion of national cultural values and inspiring creativity in contemporary art.

The opening ceremony of the Hue International Sculpture Camp 2026 on November 5 (Photo: VNA)
The opening ceremony of the Hue International Sculpture Camp 2026 on November 5 (Photo: VNA)

Hue (VNA) – The Hue International Sculpture Camp opened in Hue city on November 5, drawing the participation of 29 sculptors, including 10 foreign artists.

Running until November 15, the event is a meaningful cultural and artistic activity celebrating Vietnam Culture Day (November 24), contributing to the promotion of national cultural values and inspiring creativity in contemporary art.

The camp, part of the Hue Festival 2026, was launched in early 2025 and attracted great interest from sculptors at home and abroad.

Following a selection and appraisal process, from initial sketches to 1:10 scale models, the professional council selected 29 works by artists from France, Spain, Egypt, Iran, Thailand, Laos and Vietnam to participate in the event.

In his opening remarks, Hoang Viet Trung, Director of the Hue Monuments Conservation Centre and Standing Vice Chairman of the Hue Festival 2026 Organising Committee, said that with their talent, dedication and creativity, the participating artists have brought works of considerable artistic value to the camp, reflecting distinctive perspectives on the people, culture and land of Hue.

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Sculptural works are displayed at the 2026 Hue International Sculpture Camp at a park on the northern bank of the Huong River in Hue city. (Photo: VNA)

He stressed that the success of the camp lies not only in the artworks created but also in the exchanges, connections, mutual understanding and goodwill fostered among the artists, opening up opportunities for long-term artistic cooperation between Vietnam and international partners.

The event also helps affirm Hue’s position as a special cultural and artistic centre worthy of its status as a centrally run city, while enhancing its appeal as a destination for both domestic and international visitors, he added.

By harmoniously combining traditional and modern elements, the camp aims to enrich the city’s urban landscape, promote the heritage values of the former imperial capital and showcase Hue as a unique cultural and artistic centre. It also offers the public an opportunity to enjoy sculptural works in the scenic setting along the Huong River, adding a new artistic highlight to Hue’s urban landscape./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Hue International Sculpture Camp #Hue city #Vietnam Culture Day Hue
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