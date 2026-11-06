Culture - Sports

Phu Tho province to organise diverse activities to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day

A major highlight will be the “Phu Tho Culture – Connecting for Development” cultural camp, featuring 17 camps and four exhibition spaces showcasing handicrafts, products under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme and other local specialties.

People join a festival in Phu Tho province. (Photo: VNA)
People join a festival in Phu Tho province. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) – Phu Tho province will organise a wide range of cultural, artistic and tourism activities in response to Vietnam Cultural Day 2026 on November 24, aiming to promote local cultural identity, signature products and tourism potential.

The activities will be held across the province, with a focus on Viet Tri, Vinh Phuc and Hoa Binh wards and communes with strong cultural and tourism advantages, said Duong Hoang Huong, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

A major highlight will be the “Phu Tho Culture – Connecting for Development” cultural camp, featuring 17 camps and four exhibition spaces showcasing handicrafts, products under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme and other local specialties.

A trade fair with 150-200 booths will also take place in Vinh Phuc ward from November 18 - 24. Another highlight is the outdoor performance “Hao Khi Lac Hong” (Lac Hong Spirit) at the Hung Kings Temple special national historical relic site.

Other activities will include street performances, calligraphy displays, exhibitions on ethnic cultures, book promotions and tourism experiences.

At the grassroots level, localities are combining traditional heritage preservation with tourism development and digital transformation. Hy Cuong commune will launch a digital information portal on historical sites, a Xoan singing club and a community-based tourism village model named “Nguon Coi Dat To” (Roots of the Ancestral Land).

Thung Nai commune will host a cultural and tourism festival from November 21 - 23, highlighting Muong ethnic culture. Long Coc commune will organise its Culture and Tourism Week 2026 from November 18 - 24, featuring cultural camps, investment and tourism promotion activities, a Long Coc tea competition and the first Long Coc Trail running race.

Other localities will organise ethnic cultural exhibitions, traditional performances, folk games, sports activities and displays of local agricultural products.

The province is also encouraging museums, libraries, tourism sites, businesses and sports facilities to offer free or discounted admission and services on November 24.

As of November 4, 120 businesses inside and outside the province had registered to offer promotional programmes and discounts in response to the event./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Phu Tho #Vietnam Culture Day #One Commune One Product #tourism Phu Tho
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