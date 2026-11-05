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Vietnam, France join hands to enhance visitor experience at Temple of Literature

The Temple of Literature - Quoc Tu Giam has introduced a new site map and visitor leaflets to help visitors navigate its historic grounds and better understand its history, architecture and cultural values.

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President of the Republic of Panama José Raúl Mulino and his spouse, Maricel Cohen De Mulino, visit Hanoi's Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam on October 6, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

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