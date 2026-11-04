Politics

ASEAN Confederation of Women’s Organisations holds Board of Directors meeting in Hanoi

Amid ongoing regional and global changes, which bring both new opportunities and challenges for women, the role of the ASEAN Confederation of Women’s Organisations in connecting organisations and promoting collective action has become increasingly important. This requires continued innovation in its operating methods, stronger ties among members and greater promotion of women's voices and roles in building a united, resilient, inclusive and sustainable ASEAN Community.

Delegates sign an agreement admitting the Timor-Leste Women’s Network Rede Feto as ACWO’s 11th member. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates sign an agreement admitting the Timor-Leste Women’s Network Rede Feto as ACWO’s 11th member. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 2026 Board of Directors Meeting of the ASEAN Confederation of Women’s Organisations (ACWO) took place in Hanoi on November 4.

Hosted by the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) during its 2025-2026 term as ACWO President, the meeting was an important diplomatic activity aimed at strengthening cooperation and solidarity among ASEAN women’s organisations, and enhancing the role and international standing of the VWU and Vietnamese women in people-to-people diplomacy.

The event also contributed to implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW dated January 24, 2025, on international integration in the new context, promoting action programmes for women and supporting the building of a united, resilient and sustainable ASEAN Community.

As the first among the series of ACWO activities, the meeting was attended by Le Thi Thuy, Member of the Party Central Committee, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, President of the VWU, and ACWO President for 2025-2026; the ACWO Secretary General and Directors of its Secretariat, and 43 delegates representing 10 member organisations.

In her welcoming remarks, Thuy described ACWO as a common home connecting national women’s organisations across ASEAN and promoting solidarity, friendship, cooperation and experience-sharing for women's advancement in the region.

She noted that amid ongoing regional and global changes, which bring both new opportunities and challenges for women, ACWO’s role in connecting organisations and promoting collective action has become increasingly important. This requires continued innovation in its operating methods, stronger ties among members and greater promotion of women's voices and roles in building a united, resilient, inclusive and sustainable ASEAN Community.

Thuy expressed her confidence that in a spirit of solidarity, respect, consensus and shared responsibility, delegates would contribute practical ideas and successfully complete the agenda, helping ensure the success of the 22nd ACWO General Assembly.

She also expressed appreciation for the trust and support of member organisations during Vietnam’s Presidency, affirming the VWU’s commitment to working closely with ACWO leadership and members to ensure a smooth handover of the Presidency to the Indonesian Women's Congress (KOWANI) for the 2027-2028 term. She stressed that the VWU will remain an active and responsible member, working alongside ASEAN women’s organisations for women's advancement, peace, friendship and sustainable development in the region.

At the meeting, delegates signed an agreement admitting the Timor-Leste Women’s Network Rede Feto as ACWO’s 11th member. The move is expected to expand the confederation’s network, strengthen representation and reinforce solidarity and a common voice among women’s organisations in the region.

Delegates also reviewed the confederation’s performance and financial situation during the 2025-2026 term, discussed future orientations, projects proposed by member organisations and operational matters, and approved the ACWO President and Board of Directors for the 2027-2028 term./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #ASEAN Confederation of Women’s Organisations #2026 Board of Directors Meeting
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