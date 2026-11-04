Politics

Vietnam, Thailand step up defence cooperation

Vietnamese and Thai military officials agreed to strengthen defence cooperation in various fields, including peacekeeping operations, joint patrols, cybersecurity and digital transformation, during talks in Thailand on November 3.

The talks between General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence, and General Ukris Boontanondha, Chief of Defence Forces of Thailand on November 3. (Photo: VNA)
The talks between General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence, and General Ukris Boontanondha, Chief of Defence Forces of Thailand on November 3. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Vietnamese and Thai military officials agreed to strengthen defence cooperation in various fields, including peacekeeping operations, joint patrols, cybersecurity and digital transformation, during talks in Thailand on November 3.

The talks were held between General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence, and General Ukris Boontanondha, Chief of Defence Forces of Thailand, as part of the former's official visit to Thailand.

The Thai defence chief welcomed Gen. Cuong's visit, describing it as an important contribution to strengthening friendship and promoting defence cooperation between the two countries, particularly following the upgrade of their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2025.

Gen. Cuong thanked the Thai side for its warm reception and briefed his host on Vietnam's implementation of Party Congress resolutions and its "Four No's" defence policy.

The two sides agreed to maintain high-level exchanges and promote existing consultation and dialogue mechanisms. They also pledged to enhance cooperation among their respective military services, conduct joint patrols combined with search and rescue operations, and work together to prevent illegal migration and transnational crime.

They agreed to strengthen cooperation between the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations and Thailand's Peacekeeping Centre, while promoting coordination between the Military Industry and Telecommunications Group (Viettel) and the Thai armed forces in high-tech training simulation, cybersecurity and digital transformation.

They also exchanged views on international and regional developments, the East Sea issue and Mekong River water security.

On the occasion, Gen. Cuong invited Gen. Ukris and his spouse to pay an official visit to Vietnam. The Thai defence chief accepted the invitation.

Later the same day, Gen. Cuong and the Vietnamese delegation visited and held a working session with Thailand's Defence Technology Institute (DTI).

Receiving the delegation, DTI Director Charat Umsamrit was briefed on Vietnam's proposals for stronger cooperation. Gen. Cuong spoke highly of the institute's research achievements and proposed closer coordination with Vietnam's General Department of Defence Industry and Viettel in researching and developing unmanned aerial vehicles, simulation technologies and dual-use technical solutions for defence, civilian applications and search and rescue operations.

The Vietnamese officer also introduced the third Vietnam International Defence Expo, scheduled to take place in Hanoi in December 2026, and welcomed the participation of Thai defence enterprises and the DTI in the event./.

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#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Vietnam-Thailand #defence cooperation #peacekeeping operations #joint patrols #cybersecurity #digital transformation Thailand
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