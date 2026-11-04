Vietnam Airlines launches direct Hanoi-Ahmedabad route

New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnam Airlines officially launched a direct air route between Hanoi and Ahmedabad, a major economic and cultural centre in India's Gujarat state, on November 3, further strengthening air connectivity between the two countries.



The inaugural flight departed from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad for Hanoi. The route will operate four round-trip flights per week.



This is Vietnam Airlines' seventh route to India, connecting Vietnam with five major cities in the South Asian country. The new service is expected to facilitate aviation cooperation, trade and tourism between the two nations.



Speaking at the launch ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Trinh Minh Manh affirmed the direct route is an important milestone in strengthening bilateral connectivity. He said expanded air links would promote tourism, trade, business activities and people-to-people exchanges, contributing to the further development of the Vietnam-India Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Nguyen Trung Hieu, Vietnam Airlines' Director in India, said the new route reflected the carrier's commitment to bringing Vietnam closer to Indian travellers and making it easier for them to visit Hanoi and other destinations across Vietnam.



He noted that Gujarat has considerable potential for resort tourism, trade and MICE tourism (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), making Ahmedabad a promising new destination.



Abhishek Goyal, CEO & Executive Director of Aeroprime Group, expressed hope that the route would boost two-way tourist flows and improve air connectivity.



The launch comes amid growing travel and trade demand between the two countries. Vietnam welcomed more than 670,000 Indian visitors in the first nine months of 2026, up 33% year on year, making India its eighth-largest source market for international visitors./.

VNA