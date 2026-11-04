Tech giant FPT expands operations in Europe

Hanoi (VNA) – FPT Corporation has officially inaugurated its office in Gdansk, Poland, marking a new step in its strategy to expand operations in the European market.

The November 2 inauguration ceremony was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to Poland Ha Hoang Hai, Gdansk Deputy Mayor Emilia Lodzinska, leaders of FPT Corporation and FPT Software, representatives of the Association of Vietnamese Entrepreneurs in Poland, as well as international partners and guests.

Addressing the event, Hai said the opening of the FPT Poland office was not only a milestone in the corporation's development but also demonstrated the technological capabilities and international integration of Vietnamese businesses. He highlighted FPT's pioneering role in bringing Vietnamese technology talent, products and services to international markets, contributing to enhancing the standing of Vietnamese enterprises.

As Vietnam-Poland relations have recently been elevated to a Strategic Partnership and are progressing positively across various fields, the ambassador said FPT's presence in Gdansk would create further opportunities for cooperation between businesses of the two countries. He affirmed that the Vietnamese Embassy would continue supporting FPT and the Vietnamese business community in investing and conducting business in Poland, while promoting business connections and cooperation in science and technology and innovation.

FPT currently has more than 150 technology partners across Europe. With artificial intelligence (AI) placed at the core of its strategy, the corporation will continue expanding its provision of digital transformation solutions, AI applications, software development for the automotive industry, and high-tech engineering services to meet the needs of international customers.

The new office is expected to expand the presence of Vietnamese technology businesses in Europe while opening up further prospects for cooperation between Vietnam and Poland in economic affairs, science and technology, and human resource development./.