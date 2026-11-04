Business

Reference exchange rate further falls on November 4

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,627 VND/USD on November 4, down 3 VND from the previous session.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,627 VND/USD on November 4, down 3 VND from the previous session.

With the current trading band of ±5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks stood at 26,908 VND/USD, while the floor rate was 24,346 VND/USD.

The opening-hour exchange rates at major commercial banks also saw decreases.

At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed buying and selling rates at 25,580 VND/USD and 25,960 VND/USD, down 10 VND from the November 3morning session. Similarly, BIDV also cut its respective rates by 15 VND to 25,575 VND and 25,955 VND./.

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