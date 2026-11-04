Reference exchange rate further falls on November 4

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,627 VND/USD on November 4, down 3 VND from the previous session.



With the current trading band of ±5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks stood at 26,908 VND/USD, while the floor rate was 24,346 VND/USD.



The opening-hour exchange rates at major commercial banks also saw decreases.



At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed buying and selling rates at 25,580 VND/USD and 25,960 VND/USD, down 10 VND from the November 3morning session. Similarly, BIDV also cut its respective rates by 15 VND to 25,575 VND and 25,955 VND./.

VNA