☀️ Morning digest on November 4

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man held talks with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on November 3, following an official welcome ceremony for the Lao leader and his spouse.



The top Vietnamese legislator warmly welcomed his Lao guest on an official visit to Vietnam and congratulated him on being elected by the Lao Party, State and people as President of the 10th Lao National Assembly. Read full story



- Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu met with Politburo Member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and National Assembly (NA) President Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on November 3, during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam.



The key Vietnamese leader warmly welcomed Sonexay and the high-ranking Lao NA delegation, congratulating him on his election as President of the 10th-tenure NA of Laos. He expressed confidence that Sonexay would continue making important contributions to Laos’s national construction and development and to strengthening bilateral ties. Read full story



- Vietnam gives top priority to Laos and will work closely with the Lao Government and agencies to turn high-level commitments into practical schemes and projects, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung told President of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Sonexay Siphandone during a meeting in Hanoi on November 3.



PM Hung welcomed NA President Sonexay on his first official Vietnam visit in his new role, which brings the close fraternal ties of the Lao NA and people and demonstrates the shared attention of the two Parties and States’ leaders to bilateral ties. He said the visit contributes to bolstering political trust, ties between leaders and cooperation between the two legislatures. He thanked Laos for the warm reception given to him and his delegation during their official visit in October. Read full story



- Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc has called for the diversification of export-import markets, more effective trade governance and stronger measures to prevent trade fraud and violations in cross-border commerce while drafting a government resolution on balanced trade promotion.



Chairing a meeting with ministries and agencies on November 3 to discuss the draft resolution, Tuc stressed the need for the document to address key and urgent issues, with practical and effective solutions that can be implemented immediately after its issuance. Read full story



- Madame Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, spouse of the President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA), and Madame Vandara Siphandone, spouse of the President of the Lao NA, visited Birla Children’s Village in Hanoi on November 3 afternoon as part of the official visit to Vietnam by the Lao NA leader and his spouse.



Birla Children’s Village is a public establishment under the Hanoi Department of Health, responsible for receiving, managing, caring for and raising children without family support and those facing other special circumstances. Read full story

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (R) presents a book entitled "80 Years of the National Assembly of Vietnam" to Deputy Speaker of the RoK’s National Assembly Nam In-soon. (Photo: VNA)



- Deputy Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly Nam In-soon praised the key role of the two countries’ news agencies, including the long-standing Vietnam News Agency (VNA) - Yonhap partnership, at a Seoul meeting with VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang on November 3.



Nam said the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Korea is gaining momentum across the board. She cited joint work by VNA and Yonhap in information and delegation exchanges, organisation of press photo exhibitions tied to diplomatic milestones, and newsroom cooperation in the digital era. Read full story



- Vietnam has a prime opportunity to attract investment in high-tech industries, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, data centres, and logistics, while enhancing its role in global value chains as Southeast Asia becomes an increasingly significant destination for international investment.



The issue was discussed by business leaders, experts, and international corporate representatives at the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 Summit, organised by Fortune magazine in Ho Chi Minh City on November 3./. Read full story