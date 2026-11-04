Politics

☀️ Morning digest on November 4

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on November 4

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man held talks with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on November 3, following an official welcome ceremony for the Lao leader and his spouse.

The top Vietnamese legislator warmly welcomed his Lao guest on an official visit to Vietnam and congratulated him on being elected by the Lao Party, State and people as President of the 10th Lao National Assembly. Read full story

- Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu met with Politburo Member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and National Assembly (NA) President Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on November 3, during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam.

The key Vietnamese leader warmly welcomed Sonexay and the high-ranking Lao NA delegation, congratulating him on his election as President of the 10th-tenure NA of Laos. He expressed confidence that Sonexay would continue making important contributions to Laos’s national construction and development and to strengthening bilateral ties. Read full story

- Vietnam gives top priority to Laos and will work closely with the Lao Government and agencies to turn high-level commitments into practical schemes and projects, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung told President of the Lao National Assembly (NA) Sonexay Siphandone during a meeting in Hanoi on November 3.

PM Hung welcomed NA President Sonexay on his first official Vietnam visit in his new role, which brings the close fraternal ties of the Lao NA and people and demonstrates the shared attention of the two Parties and States’ leaders to bilateral ties. He said the visit contributes to bolstering political trust, ties between leaders and cooperation between the two legislatures. He thanked Laos for the warm reception given to him and his delegation during their official visit in October. Read full story

- Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc has called for the diversification of export-import markets, more effective trade governance and stronger measures to prevent trade fraud and violations in cross-border commerce while drafting a government resolution on balanced trade promotion.

Chairing a meeting with ministries and agencies on November 3 to discuss the draft resolution, Tuc stressed the need for the document to address key and urgent issues, with practical and effective solutions that can be implemented immediately after its issuance. Read full story

- Madame Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, spouse of the President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA), and Madame Vandara Siphandone, spouse of the President of the Lao NA, visited Birla Children’s Village in Hanoi on November 3 afternoon as part of the official visit to Vietnam by the Lao NA leader and his spouse.

Birla Children’s Village is a public establishment under the Hanoi Department of Health, responsible for receiving, managing, caring for and raising children without family support and those facing other special circumstances. Read full story

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VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (R) presents a book entitled "80 Years of the National Assembly of Vietnam" to Deputy Speaker of the RoK’s National Assembly Nam In-soon. (Photo: VNA)


- Deputy Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly Nam In-soon praised the key role of the two countries’ news agencies, including the long-standing Vietnam News Agency (VNA) - Yonhap partnership, at a Seoul meeting with VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang on November 3.

Nam said the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Korea is gaining momentum across the board. She cited joint work by VNA and Yonhap in information and delegation exchanges, organisation of press photo exhibitions tied to diplomatic milestones, and newsroom cooperation in the digital era. Read full story

- Vietnam has a prime opportunity to attract investment in high-tech industries, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, data centres, and logistics, while enhancing its role in global value chains as Southeast Asia becomes an increasingly significant destination for international investment.

The issue was discussed by business leaders, experts, and international corporate representatives at the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 Summit, organised by Fortune magazine in Ho Chi Minh City on November 3./. Read full story

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Politburo Member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai (L) and Lao National Assembly President Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on November 3. (Photo: VNA)

Lao, Vietnamese front organisations urged to strengthen cooperation

Hoai stressed the need for the leaders of both Parties and countries, including the Lao NA President, to continue providing guidance and favourable conditions for the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the Lao Front for National Construction to enhance cooperation and exchange experience in mobilising and uniting people from all walks of life to participate in national construction and development.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly President holds talks with Lao counterpart

Parliamentary cooperation is an important pillar of overall Vietnam-Laos relations, helping strengthen the legal foundation, oversee the implementation of high-level agreements, translate the policies and agreements of the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and countries into concrete action, and support each other's development.

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (R) presents a book entitled "80 Years of the National Assembly of Vietnam" to Deputy Speaker of the RoK’s National Assembly Nam In-soon. (Photo: VNA)

RoK NA Deputy Speaker lauds VNA, Yonhap’s role in bilateral ties

The Vietnam News Agency and Yonhap agreed to coordinate closely on information and communications for the 35th anniversary of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties next year, and continue information and delegation exchanges, support for resident correspondents, anti-fake news work and technology cooperation.

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu welcomes the LPRP delegation. (Photo: VNA)

Key Vietnamese Party leader welcomes LPRP delegation

Tu cast Vietnam–Laos ties as a special solidarity asset cultivated by generations of leaders and people, strategically vital to the construction and defence cause of both countries. With global and regional conditions shifting rapidly, he said the “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, strategic cohesion” motto requires shared resolve and responsibility from all sectors and levels, especially the two Parties and States’ leaders.

Congratulations extended to Commonwealth of Dominica, Panama on National Days

Congratulations extended to Commonwealth of Dominica, Panama on National Days

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam on November 3 sent a congratulatory message to President of the Commonwealth of Dominica Sylvanie Burton on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the Caribbean country's Independence Day (November 3, 1978 – 2026).

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up parliamentary cooperation, people-to-people exchanges

Ha Thi Nga, member of the Party Central Committee and Vice President and Secretary-General of the VFF Central Committee, expressed her wish for the VFF and its counterpart bodies under the Czech Chamber of Deputies to step up exchanges of experience in legislative work, receiving and addressing voters’ petitions, supervision and social governance.

President of the Lao NA Sonexay Siphandone (right) presents a souvenir to the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association (VLFA) at the meeting in Hanoi on November 2, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top Lao legislator backs friendship activities ahead of 2027 milestones

Lao NA Sonexay Siphandone, who is on official Vietnam visit, urged the Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam friendship associations to keep coordinating closely and step up messaging on the two countries’ great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion, especially around the treaty’s 50th anniversary.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man speaks at the eighth session of the NA Standing Committee on November 2, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top legislator asks for harnessing people’s power to curb crime

The top legislator stressed that to curb drug-related offences and other crimes, it is vital to leverage the collective strength of the entire people, describing every citizen as a soldier, every family as a battleground, and every locality as a fortress.

At the meeting between Nguyen Thanh Nghi, member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, and head of the committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy and Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, in Beijing on November 2. (Photo: VNA)

CPV delegation pays working visit to China

The two sides discussed measures to further enhance the effectiveness of cooperation, focusing on increasing delegation exchanges, strengthening training and capacity-building for officials, establishing regular research coordination channels, and organising thematic seminars and online discussions.

Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang welcomes Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, India promote law enforcement cooperation

The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security called on India’s National Security Council to continue urging Indian law enforcement agencies to negotiate and sign cooperation documents with the ministry, including a draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in personnel training and capacity building and a draft agreement on cooperation in combating transnational crime between the Vietnamese ministry and the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs.

President of the Lao National Assembly Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse, Vandara Siphandone, arrive at Noi Bai International Airport on November 2, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Lao NA President begins official visit to Vietnam

In an interview on the visit and bilateral cooperation, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam said that, from a strategic perspective, the visit is important in further translating the concept of “strategic cohesion” into concrete action and making it a guiding principle underpinning Vietnam-Laos relations.