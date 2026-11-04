Business

Vietnam reaffirms firm support for WTO’s central role in multilateral trading system

Vietnam remains committed to deep, proactive and substantive international economic integration. Two decades of WTO membership have demonstrated the importance of international integration in promoting economic reforms, expanding trade, attracting investment and strengthening national competitiveness.

On May 27, 2026, at the headquarters of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva, Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, delivers remarks as a discussant at Japan’s 16th Trade Policy Review (TPR). (Photo: VNA)
On May 27, 2026, at the headquarters of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva, Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, delivers remarks as a discussant at Japan’s 16th Trade Policy Review (TPR). (Photo: VNA)

Geneva (VNA) - Vietnam remains steadfast in supporting the central role of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in the multilateral trading system, Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, Switzerland, has said.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Geneva ahead of Vietnam’s third Trade Policy Review (TPR), the ambassador outlined three key messages that Vietnam wishes to convey to WTO members.

First, Vietnam remains committed to deep, proactive and substantive international economic integration. Two decades of WTO membership have demonstrated the importance of international integration in promoting economic reforms, expanding trade, attracting investment and strengthening national competitiveness. Moving forward, Vietnam will focus not only on expanding economic and trade ties but also on improving the quality of integration, fulfilling commitments effectively and making better use of opportunities. Second, Vietnam will continue institutional reforms, improve its investment and business environment, and strengthen the economy’s internal capacity. Priorities include enhancing policy transparency, stability and predictability, simplifying administrative procedures, promoting science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, and improving domestic enterprises’ competitiveness and integration into regional and global value chains. Vietnam also recognises challenges, particularly the dependence of some export industries on imported materials and components, as well as difficulties faced by small- and medium-sized enterprises in accessing technology, finance and markets.

Third, Vietnam seeks to make more proactive and substantive contributions to shaping international trade rules and cooperation frameworks. Alongside fulfilling existing commitments, it will actively engage in discussions on emerging issues, including the digital economy, e-commerce, green transition, sustainable development and supply chain resilience.

Against the backdrop of rising protectionism, geopolitical competition and supply chain restructuring, the ambassador stressed that strengthening the rules-based multilateral trading system and safeguarding national economic and trade interests are complementary objectives. As a highly open economy deeply integrated into regional and global value chains, Vietnam considers a stable, transparent and predictable international trading environment essential to protecting businesses’ legitimate interests and sustaining growth. It therefore supports WTO reform efforts, particularly efforts to strengthen the organisation’s negotiating and monitoring functions and restore a fully functioning and effective dispute settlement system.

The ambassador emphasised that improvements to multilateral trade rules should preserve the system’s fundamental principles while taking into account differences in development levels and implementation capacities among members, particularly developing economies.

Meanwhile, Vietnam is working to enhance economic autonomy and resilience through market, partner and supply chain diversification, stronger domestic production and greater local added value. It will also ensure that legitimate national interests, public health, environmental protection, consumer rights and economic security are safeguarded through transparent, predictable policies consistent with international commitments.

Vietnam believes that sustainable protection of national interests amid growing uncertainty does not lie in limiting integration or staying outside international cooperation mechanisms, but in actively shaping rules, strengthening domestic capacity and effectively using multilateral mechanisms to protect its legitimate rights and interests, he added.

Vietnam officially signed its WTO accession protocol in Geneva on November 7, 2006, and became the organisation’s 150th member in January 2007. The WTO’s Trade Policy Review Mechanism is an important instrument for promoting transparency in members’ trade policies and their implementation of commitments./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #World Trade Organisation #Ambassador Mai Phan Dung #multilateral trading system
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Resolution in action

Related News

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) receives WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in New Delhi, India on September 12 (Photo: VNA)

PM Le Minh Hung calls on WTO to continue support for Vietnam

Vietnam actively and responsibly participates in the WTO’s agenda and supports its coordinating role in promoting inclusive and balanced global trade for peace, cooperation and development, while effectively responding to global challenges, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Deputy PM Nguyen Van Thang (L) meets with WTO Deputy Director-General Jennifer DJ Nordquist (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM seeks WTO, WEF’s more support to Vietnam

As an active WTO member, Vietnam has been making active contributions to the organisation's agenda, including ratifying the first phase of the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, negotiating entry into the expanded Information Technology Agreement (ITA2), and preparing for its next Trade Policy Review scheduled for late 2026, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang said.

Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, speaks at the eight WTO Trade Policy Review of India. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam attends India’s 8th WTO Trade Policy Review

India is one of Vietnam’s leading economic partners in South Asia and its eighth-largest trading partner of the Southeast Asian nation. Bilateral trade accounts for about 80% of Vietnam’s total trade with other South Asian countries. Meanwhile, Vietnam is currently India’s 22nd-largest trading partner globally and the fourth-largest in ASEAN.

See more

OCOP items are on display at Go!Hanoi supermarket (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s AI-led export boom meets FDI dependence, inflation test

Despite global AI-bubble risk, heavy FDI dependence and inflation pressure, Vietnam still has solid macro drivers. If it proactively clears internal bottlenecks, it has enough position and strength to weather short-term volatility and hit its double-digit growth target in the coming time.

Delegates cut the ribbon at the inauguration ceremony of the FPT Poland office. (VNA published)

Tech giant FPT expands operations in Europe

The opening of the FPT Poland office in Gdansk was not only a milestone in the corporation's development but also demonstrated the technological capabilities and international integration of Vietnamese businesses, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Poland Ha Hoang Hai

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam sharply cuts petrol prices, except mazut

Following the fresh adjustment, E5RON92 gasoline is now sold at 23,203 VND (0.89 USD) per liter, down 1,020 VND per liter from the previous adjustment, and 28 VND per liter below E10RON95-III, which is set at 23,231 VND per liter, down 928 VND per liter.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc speaks at the meeting on November 3. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM calls for export-import market diversification, better trade governance

The Deputy PM called for timely handling of trade and tariff issues and effective solutions to address trade deficit. He also asked the drafting agency to continue reviewing the scope, title and content of the draft to ensure a balanced approach to trade governance that takes into account both trade surplus and deficit.

An aerial view of VIFC-Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

More room for Vietnam-Russia financial cooperation: Russian think-tank

For Russia, the Vietnam International Financial Centre is seen as a new financial lane alongside trade, energy and industry. Vietnam–Russia trade hit 4.77 billion USD in 2025, up 4%, generating demand for payments, bank guarantees, letters of credit, transport insurance and trade finance. VIFC financial entities can capture that business if they clear legal and commercial hurdles.

University of Economics & Business (UEB) Vice Rector Nguyen Thi Hong Thuy speaks at the forum. (Photo: Published by VNA)

Forum promotes financial innovation alongside systemic safety

UEB Vice Rector Nguyen Thi Hong Thuy said the global financial system is undergoing profound transformation, with fintech, artificial intelligence (AI), big data, cloud computing, digital assets and open finance reshaping the delivery and supervision of financial services.

Deputy Minister of Finance Le Tan Can speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam eyes opportunities amid supply chain shifts in Southeast Asia

Vietnam aims to become a regional hub for artificial intelligence (AI) and data centres, as well as a destination for multinational corporations, international investment funds and financial institutions. To realise this goal, it is focusing on building a new-generation investment ecosystem that connects foreign-invested enterprises with domestic businesses, while developing logistics, data and clean energy infrastructure and a high-quality workforce.

Work at the construction of the Phu Quoc International Airport. (Photo: Pubished by VNA)

APEC 2027: Special legal framework clears bottlenecks at major construction sites

Beyond successfully hosting APEC 2027, An Giang aims to ensure that these investments deliver long-term benefits. Upgraded aviation, urban transport, water supply and drainage, environmental treatment and digital infrastructure are expected to transform Phu Quoc and create fresh momentum for the special zone’s socio-economic development in the decades ahead.

Tax officers of Phu Tho province provide guidance to help residents grasp tax declaration requirements. (Photo: VNA)

Tax relief expected to support stronger business growth

Economic expert Assoc. Prof. and Dr Ngo Tri Long said the tax cuts will improve cash flow and provide small businesses with additional working capital without incurring borrowing costs, particularly as access to affordable credit remains difficult.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung speaks at the November 3 meeting to address difficulties in implementing Decree No. 101/2026/ND-CP detailing the Law on Technology Transfer. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM calls for ensuring business continuity under technology transfer regulations

Speaking at a meeting at the Government headquarters on November 3 to address difficulties in implementing Decree No. 101/2026/ND-CP detailing the Law on Technology Transfer, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung stressed that the regulations were designed both to promote technology transfer and strengthen state management through the lists of technologies encouraged, restricted or prohibited from transfer.

Quang Tri Airport is a key, catalytic project for the province to achieve strategic goals in socio-economic development, national defence, and security safeguarding. (Photo: VNA)

Central region steps up investment in aviation infrastructure

Through its airports, ACV therefore hopes to strengthen cooperation with local authorities and airlines to explore appropriate support measures, attract carriers, launch new routes, increase flight frequencies, boost passenger numbers and further expand its presence in promising international markets.

Businesses are stepping up export promotion efforts in the year-end push. (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

Export orders pick up pace towards year-end

Many firms have accepted smaller, lower-priced orders and explored niche markets to offset fluctuations in major export destinations such as the US, Japan and the Middle East.