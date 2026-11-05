Key Party leader attends Great National Unity Festival in Da Nang

Da Nang (VNA) – Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu attended the Great National Unity Festival in Bo Ban village, Hoa Vang commune, the central city of Da Nang on November 5.

He described the event as a run-up to the 96th anniversary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (November 18) and Vietnam Culture Day (November 24).

The key Party leader credited the communal Party Organisation, authorities and people with faster growth, better social and cultural outcomes, stable national security and improved living standards, and said a leaner political system is processing resident and business paperwork faster, increasingly online.

He pointed to the merger of Bo Ban and Thach Bo villages: 18 residential areas consolidated into nine, with more than 2,700 residents, a bigger village and heavier workload, but strong local unity in building a prosperous homeland.

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

“Bai choi” singing classes, cultural shows and youth football matches are held regularly, preserving local heritage while adding to daily life. Residents also cleared 2 ha to prepare lotus cultivation for community tourism.

He called for reinforcing great national unity, neighbourly and mutual support in economic development, legitimate wealth creation and sustainable poverty reduction, with no family or individual left behind. He also urged better new-style rural and civilised urban development, the building of cultural families and clans, and efforts for a green, clean, safe environment.

He said Bo Ban should preserve cultural values, village identity and the communal house’s architecture and spiritual space, pass “bai choi” and traditions to younger generations, and tie preservation to ecological and community tourism.

Together with Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Le Ngoc Quang, he handed over gifts to policy families and several Bo Ban households. He also toured local product booths and met residents.

In the same morning, he presented an 80-year Party membership badge to Phan Thi Truy, 100, at her house in An Hai ward./.