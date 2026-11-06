Responsible tourism key to tapping European market

London (VNA) – Responsible tourism is emerging as a key approach for Vietnamese businesses seeking to strengthen their presence in the European market.

The strategy was highlighted at the World Travel Market (WTM London 2026), held from November 3-5 at the ExCeL London Convention & Exhibition Centre. The event brought together more than 4,000 exhibitors from over 180 countries and territories, alongside more than 5,500 professional buyers and 46,000 attendees.

Tran Doan The Duy, General Director of Vietravel Tourism JSC (Vietravel), told Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in London on the sidelines of the event that Vietnam is seeing strong growth in international arrivals, with Europe among its fastest-growing source markets and the UK recording particularly positive results.

He attributed the country's growing appeal to its natural landscapes, cuisine and visa exemption policies, including those for UK citizens.

More importantly, he stressed, is the development of tourism products tailored to European travellers' expectations.

"Responsible tourism offerings are a top priority for European travellers, and these are the products we are focusing on for the European market, particularly British visitors," he said.

Vietravel also joined forces with Tuyen Quang province and the Trang An Landscape Complex for the first time to promote their tourism offerings through a shared pavilion.

Duy said cooperation between local authorities and businesses will make promotional activities more effective, adding that the company planned to continue this approach.

Saigontourist Group and Vietnam Airlines also jointly organised a pavilion, combining the airline's transport capacity with the tourism group's products and services.

Cao Van Chong, General Director of Saigontourist Group, said internationalising a brand meant not only expanding its overseas presence but also introducing the distinctive values of Vietnamese tourism to global travellers.

The group aims to attract more visitors from the UK and Europe while promoting two-way tourism cooperation. Their joint participation also demonstrated Vietnam's efforts to offer an integrated tourism supply chain to international partners.

International partners also recognised the country's potential. Leon Ellas, Managing Director of Australia & Worldwide Travel, said that Vietnam was an ideal destination for Australian visitors, thanks to its diverse landscapes and cultures, rich history, cuisine and safety.

Vietnamese tourism professionals based overseas are also contributing to promotional efforts.

At the inauguration of Hanoi Tourism Space at the Vietnamese pavilion, the Vietnam Culture and Tourism Association in Europe (VNCT) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Hoan Kiem Tourism Association.

Le Y Linh, Chairwoman of VNCT, said overseas Vietnamese professionals could contribute market knowledge, professional experience and networks with European partners to promote the country's tourism.

She stressed the need to turn familiar attractions into distinctive products matching changing traveller preferences. For Hanoi's Old Quarter, for example, she suggested linking traditional craft streets with craft villages, artisans and production workshops to create immersive experiences.

Such products could encourage longer stays and bring greater economic benefits to local communities, in line with responsible tourism principles, she added.

The ultimate goal, she said, is to help Vietnamese businesses enter European distribution networks and establish a sustained market presence beyond trade fairs.

With international arrivals growing, Vietnam's tourism sector has greater confidence in promoting its destinations and diverse products. However, the challenge is to turn initial interest into lasting partnerships and maintain a long-term presence in Europe.

At WTM London 2026, Vietnam aims not only to attract more visitors but also to establish itself as a destination that international travellers will return to./.