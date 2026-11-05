US dollar hits 18-month low at Vietnamese banks

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,623 VND/USD on November 5, down 4 VND from the previous session.



With the current trading band of ±5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks stood at 26,904 VND/USD, while the floor rate was 24,342 VND/USD.



Notably, the US dollar has fallen to its lowest level at Vietnamese banks in 18 months.



The opening-hour exchange rates at major commercial banks saw decreases.



At 8:15 am, Vietcombank listed buying and selling rates at 25,510 VND/USD and 25,890 VND/USD, both down 70 VND from the November 4 morning session. Similarly, BIDV also cut its respective rates by 65 VND to 25,510 VND/USD and 25,890 VND/USD./.

VNA