Business

Five industrial exhibitions open in Ho Chi Minh City

The five exhibitions comprise the 17th International Water Supply, Sanitation, Water Resources and Purification Exhibition and Conference (Vietwater 2026); Vietnam Energy Week; an international exhibition on refrigeration, air conditioning and smart buildings; Vietnam Supporting Industry Fair (VSIF); and the Vietnam Data Centre & Cloud Confex.

Ho Chi Minh City hosts five international industrial exhibitions (Photo: VNA)
Ho Chi Minh City hosts five international industrial exhibitions (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Five international exhibitions focusing on key industrial sectors opened simultaneously in Ho Chi Minh City on November 4, bringing together more than 800 businesses from over 25 countries and territories.

The five exhibitions comprise the 17th International Water Supply, Sanitation, Water Resources and Purification Exhibition and Conference (Vietwater 2026); Vietnam Energy Week; an international exhibition on refrigeration, air conditioning and smart buildings; Vietnam Supporting Industry Fair (VSIF); and the Vietnam Data Centre & Cloud Confex.

Bringing the five specialised exhibitions together under one roof not only expands the scale of the events but also fosters synergies among interconnected sectors across industrial value chains and infrastructure development.

According to Ben Wong, General Director of Informa Markets Vietnam, participating businesses are showcasing a wide range of products and solutions spanning water supply and treatment, energy, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR), supporting industries and digital infrastructure. The exhibitions offer opportunities for manufacturers, technology providers, investors and commercial buyers to establish connections and explore potential partnerships.

The events also aim to maximise business opportunities, promote professional exchanges and help enterprises identify integrated solutions to meet Vietnam's demand for modern and sustainable industrial development.

Running from November 4 to 6, the exhibitions provide businesses and buyers with opportunities to meet domestic and international technology suppliers and explore solutions tailored to specific projects and manufacturing facilities. International pavilions also allow visitors to access emerging technologies and practical experience from markets worldwide.

Alongside exhibition areas showcasing advanced technologies, this year's events feature specialised business-matching programmes, including a Strategic Buyer Programme for buyers, investors and businesses seeking products, technologies, solutions and partners in related sectors.

A dedicated Group Visit Programme has also been designed for industry delegations from businesses, industrial parks, factories, operating units, regulatory agencies, organisations and associations.

Nguyen Hong Hieu, Deputy Director of the Department of Water Resources Management under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, said Vietwater 2026 provides an important platform for regulatory agencies, industry organisations, experts and domestic and international businesses to meet and exchange experience.

The exhibition also showcases scientific and technological advances and promotes cooperation across infrastructure, energy, industry and environmental sectors, contributing to sustainable development goals./.

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