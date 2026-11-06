Business

Vietnam, European firms seek to boost investment, business links

NA Vice President Nguyen Hong Dien appreciated the European business community's contributions to Vietnam's socio-economic development, particularly in investment, technology transfer, production capacity building and high-quality human resources training.

Representatives of European businesses at the meeting with Vice President of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Hong Dien in Hanoi on November 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Representatives of European businesses at the meeting with Vice President of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Hong Dien in Hanoi on November 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Hong Dien received a high-level European business delegation led by Noel Clehane, Vice-Chair of the EU–ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC), in Hanoi on November 5.

The delegation included leaders of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) and representatives of European companies operating in or seeking trade and investment opportunities in Vietnam.

Welcoming the delegation, Dien affirmed that Vietnam always regards the European Union (EU) as one of its leading partners in its foreign policy. He appreciated the European business community's contributions to Vietnam's socio-economic development, particularly in investment, technology transfer, production capacity building and high-quality human resources training.

He stressed that the NA always values business feedback and recommendations during the process of developing, improving and overseeing law enforcement, with a view to creating a transparent, stable and favourable investment and business environment and safeguarding investors' legitimate rights and interests.

The European business representatives praised Vietnam's socio-economic achievements, describing the country as a dynamic economy and an attractive, reliable investment destination.

They viewed the elevation of Vietnam–EU ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as a historic milestone opening up new cooperation opportunities, and affirmed their long-term commitment to investing and doing business in Vietnam, particularly in innovation, technology transfer and sustainable development.

The two sides discussed four key areas: institutional and legal improvements; economic development and the investment and business environment; healthcare and social welfare; and science, technology and sustainable development.

vnanet-na-vice-president-nguyen-hong-dien.jpg
NA Vice President Nguyen Hong Dien speaks at the meeting with a high-level European business delegation in Hanoi on November 5, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

European businesses raised issues concerning business consultation in policymaking, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, insurance, public procurement, intellectual property, technology transfer, food safety, aviation and aerospace, the circular economy and high-quality human resources development.

Representatives of NA committees, ministries and agencies addressed the issues raised, reaffirming their commitment to renewing legislative thinking and improving the legal system to facilitate development and enhance investment efficiency.

Vietnamese agencies called on European businesses to expand cooperation in priority areas, make greater use of EU initiatives, particularly the Global Gateway and the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), and promote technology transfer, renewable energy development and Vietnamese companies' integration into global supply chains.

In his concluding remarks, Dien highlighted the strong development of Vietnam–EU relations, particularly the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the official visit to the EU by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in October.

He called on the EU–ABC, EuroCham and their member companies to continue serving as bridges for cooperation, promote delegation exchanges and explore investment and business opportunities, with priority given to areas where the EU has strengths and Vietnam has demand, including science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition, clean energy, seaport infrastructure and smart cities.

He also asked European businesses to voice voice to encourage the remaining EU member states to ratify the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and support the European Commission's removal of its "yellow card" warning on Vietnamese seafood over illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

The official stressed the importance of effectively implementing cooperation commitments, particularly those under the JETP, and called for continued European support in financing, technology transfer and high-quality human resources training to help Vietnam meet green and sustainable development standards.

These efforts, he said, will help deepen the Vietnam–EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and deliver tangible benefits to both sides./.

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