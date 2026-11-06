Politics

Vietnam, Laos enhance Party-to-Party ties via exchanges on theoretical issues

A Vietnamese official proposed that both sides continue to effectively implement high-level agreements, step up mutual visits and meetings between leaders of the two Parties and States, and maintain regular mechanisms for cooperation and the exchange of theory and experience.

The meeting between Nguyen Xuan Thang (left), Chairman of the Central Council for Theoretical Studies of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, and Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Secretariat, in Vientiane on November 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)
The meeting between Nguyen Xuan Thang (left), Chairman of the Central Council for Theoretical Studies of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, and Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Secretariat, in Vientiane on November 5, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Nguyen Xuan Thang, Chairman of the Central Council for Theoretical Studies of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, paid a courtesy call on Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Secretariat, in Vientiane on November 5.

The meeting took place as part of Thang’s working visit to Laos, during which he attended the 13th workshop on theoretical issues between the two Parties.

Thang affirmed that Vietnam consistently values, strongly supports, and highly appreciates the efforts by the Lao Party and State in maintaining political stability, driving socio-economic development, improving living standards, and realising national development goals.

Vietnam always considers Laos's successes as a source of joy and encouragement for itself, wishing for the two countries to continue standing side by side and supporting each other throughout their development journeys, he remarked.

Highlighting the special foundation of bilateral ties, he emphasised that the Vietnam–Laos relationship, painstakingly built and nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries, has become an exemplary, faithful, pure, and rare relationship in international relations. In this context, political relations and the trust and close ties between the two Parties serve as the cornerstone and gives overall orientation for bilateral relations.

He proposed that both sides continue to effectively implement high-level agreements, step up mutual visits and meetings between leaders of the two Parties and States, and maintain regular mechanisms for cooperation and the exchange of theory and experience.

They should also strengthen coordination among advisory and assisting bodies of the two Parties, as well as among ministries, sectors, and localities, thereby developing bilateral cooperation in an increasingly substantive and effective manner, the official went on.

Regarding the 13th workshop on theoretical issues between the two Parties, Thang said this is the first of its kind in the new tenures of both Parties and a significant cooperative activity that helps implement the common perceptions reached by the two Parties' top leaders to enhance exchanges on theoretical issues and experience in leading national development.

The workshop provides an opportunity for them to discuss and clarify theoretical and practical issues arising during development. It also serves as a platform to share experiences in renewing mindsets, refining institutional frameworks, removing bottlenecks, advancing science and technology, fostering innovation, driving digital transformation, raising the quality of human resources, and promoting international integration, he added.

For his part, Vilay asked the two sides to further increase information and experience sharing, theoretical research, and practice reviews, particularly regarding issues emerging during the development process.

He affirmed that he will direct relevant Lao agencies to coordinate closely with the Vietnamese side in implementing the project on reviewing the CPV’s 100-year leadership over the Vietnamese revolution and the 40-year implementation of the Platform for National Construction in the Transition Period to Socialism.

The host also highlighted the need to further enhance the efficiency of cooperation in personnel training to support Laos in successfully implementing its national renewal.

He spoke highly of the annual workshop on theoretical issues between the two Parties, which has yielded practical results, adding that the 13th event holds great significance as an opportunity to experiences in developing an independent and self-reliant economy while addressing challenges in national development.

Noting the workshop takes place at a time when both Parties are actively implementing the resolutions of their respective Party congresses, he expressed confidence that the results achieved will help consolidate ideological foundations and reinforce Party-to-Party ties, thereby further contributing to the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between Laos and Vietnam.

Later the same day in Oudomxay province, Bounkhong Lachiemphone, member of the LPRP Central Committee, Secretary of the Oudomxay provincial Party Committee, and Chairman of the provincial People's Council, received Thang and the Vietnamese delegation on the occasion of the workshop held in Oudomxay./.

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