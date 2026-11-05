Politics

Vietnam strongly condemns cyberattacks in Europe

Vietnam's view is that cybersecurity efforts should shift strongly from passive response to proactive prevention, forecasting and preparedness, ensuring cybersecurity in tandem with protecting the essential activities of the economy and people's daily lives.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang speaks at the ministry's regular press briefing in Hanoi on November 5 (Photo: VNA)
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang speaks at the ministry's regular press briefing in Hanoi on November 5 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam strongly condemns cyberattacks and acts threatening cybersecurity in any form, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry's regular press briefing in Hanoi on November 5.

Responding to reporters' questions about recent international media reports on cyberattacks targeting supermarket refrigeration systems across Europe, as well as moves by several countries to encourage their citizens to prepare essential supplies for emergencies, including tensions, natural disasters and cybersecurity threats, Hang said these are issues attracting considerable public attention both internationally and domestically, and Vietnam is closely monitoring relevant developments.

The cyberattacks on supermarket refrigeration systems in Europe demonstrate that cybersecurity risks are expanding and can affect not only data and information systems but also production and business activities, supply chains and people's daily lives, she noted.

"Vietnam considers ensuring cybersecurity for essential systems, including those in the energy, telecommunications, finance, healthcare, transport and goods supply sectors, a particularly important requirement that needs to be met early and from afar," the spokesperson said.

Regarding recommendations for people to prepare essential supplies in response to emergencies, she said Vietnamese competent agencies will coordinate to assess risks and consider measures appropriate to the actual situation. These measures may include raising public awareness and providing guidance to help people proactively prevent and respond to incidents, while avoiding unnecessary public anxiety, she added.

On international cooperation, Vietnam will continue to promote information exchanges and early warning sharing, coordinate in investigating and handling transnational cybercrime, and strengthen incident response capacity, Hang said.

As the host country of the signing ceremony for the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, also known as the Hanoi Convention, Vietnam reaffirms its commitment to active and responsible cooperation with the international community in preventing and combating cybercrime, she stressed.

The spokesperson also reiterated Vietnam's view that cybersecurity efforts should shift strongly from passive response to proactive prevention, forecasting and preparedness, ensuring cybersecurity in tandem with protecting the essential activities of the economy and people's daily lives./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #cyberattacks #cybersecurity #regular press briefing #Spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang European Union
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